Entertainment

Mary J. Blige Mourns the Deaths of D’Angelo and Angie Stone: “They Were Beautiful People”

By: Staff Reporter

Grammy Award-winning singer Mary J. Blige has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of two of her close friends and collaborators, D’Angelo and Angie Stone, describing them as “beautiful people” whose loss has left her heartbroken.

In an emotional interview with People, Blige opened up about the pain of losing both artists in the same year, calling the experience “shocking and surreal.”

“I worked with him and Angie [Stone],” she said. “I knew Angie very well and I knew D’Angelo very well, and I’m just still shocked and surprised. I just can’t believe that both of them are gone.”

D’Angelo, one of the pioneers of the neo-soul movement, died on October 14, 2025, at the age of 51, following a private battle with pancreatic cancer. His family confirmed his passing, honouring his resilience and strength throughout his illness.

Angie Stone, his former partner and a celebrated R&B singer-songwriter, died in a car accident in March 2025.

Blige fondly remembered their time together in the studio, praising both artists for their warmth, humility, and talent.

“They were the most beautiful people and just really nice people to work with and to know,” she reflected. “D’Angelo was a beautiful, beautiful person.”

D’Angelo’s influence on modern R&B and soul remains profound. Known for his groundbreaking albums Brown Sugar and Voodoo, he helped define the sound of neo-soul in the 1990s and early 2000s. His hit single “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” became a cultural milestone and solidified his legacy as one of the genre’s most innovative voices.

Before his death, D’Angelo had reportedly been working quietly on his fourth studio album.

Born in Richmond, Virginia, D’Angelo rose to prominence for his smooth vocals, musical depth, and fearless experimentation — qualities that inspired generations of artists.

Blige’s heartfelt tribute underscores the magnitude of the loss felt across the global music community, as fans and fellow musicians continue to celebrate the lives and legacies of two of soul music’s most beloved icons.

