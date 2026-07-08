Ciara’s new single ‘Yes’ is the ultimate 10-year anniversary tribute to Russell Wilson

American singer, Ciara is wearing her heart on her sleeve as she and her husband, Russell Wilson celebrate a decade of marriage. Ciara marked the special occasion by releasing a single on Monday, July 6, titled “Yes”, dedicated to her husband. According to “Just Jared” Ciara revealed that the song “celebrates passion, commitment and the joy of choosing love” and adding that “it captures the excitement of being completely locked in with the right person.”

“Yes it is a fun, flirty, feel-good anthem of commitment and choosing love every single day. When you find the right person, saying yes isn’t just one moment, it’s something you continue to choose through every season of life. “Releasing this song on our anniversary is a declaration that I would say yes again and again,” the singer shared in a statement. Beyond just dropping the new track, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post celebrating the major milestone. “Since the first day we met…we haven’t stopped laughing, dancing, dating, holding hands, being passionate, praying, forgiving, and having the best time of our lives! “I remember saying Yes like it was yesterday, and I would say Yes all over again! Happy 10 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. I’m so proud of us. I love you soooo much!’ she captioned her post.

The heartwarming message was also accompanied by several clips of Ciara practicing her golf swing on the deck of a yacht as her husband cheered her on. In other clips, she shared never-before-seen footage of the day they tied the knot. The former NFL star also shared his own post, declaring his love for his wife and expressed gratitude for having her in his life. “10 years ago you said YES. Yes to each other. YES to God’s perfect plan for each other. YES to 4 beautiful kids. YES to Love. 10 years of the most amazing highs and a few lows but every day we wake up I thank God HE gave me you @ciara. “A life full of Joy, Gratitude, Forgiveness, Laughter, Smiles, some tears, and a whole lot of Love. YES to each other! For a lifetime. For Forever. Happy 10 year Anniversary! I Love You Mrs. Ciara Princess Wilson,” he wrote.