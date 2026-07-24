Sean “Diddy” Combs Placed in Solitary Confinement After Alleged Prison Altercation, TMZ Reports

NEW JERSEY – Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been placed in solitary confinement following an alleged physical confrontation with another inmate at the federal prison where he is currently serving his sentence, according to TMZ.

The entertainment outlet reported that the music mogul was involved in a confrontation this week inside FCI Fort Dix, a federal correctional facility in New Jersey, after an argument reportedly escalated between Combs and another inmate.

Citing multiple unnamed sources, TMZ reported that the dispute began after the other inmate allegedly made comments directed at Combs, leading to a heated exchange that developed into a physical altercation. The reported incident involved pushing and punches before prison staff intervened and separated the two inmates.

According to TMZ’s sources, Combs “held his own” during the confrontation before correctional officers brought the situation under control. Following the incident, he was reportedly moved into restrictive housing, commonly referred to as solitary confinement, while prison officials review the circumstances surrounding the alleged fight.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not confirmed details of the reported incident, citing privacy and security policies regarding individual inmates.

A spokesperson for FCI Fort Dix told TMZ that the facility was not permitted to disclose internal information regarding inmates in custody.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons similarly stated that it does not comment on individual disciplinary matters or inmate records due to safety, security and privacy considerations.

The reported altercation could potentially affect Combs’ prison status if officials determine that disciplinary action is warranted. TMZ noted that his projected release date is currently scheduled for February 2028, although federal inmates may receive sentence reductions through programmes and credits linked to good behaviour.

Combs, one of the most influential figures in hip-hop and entertainment over the past three decades, remains one of the most closely followed celebrities in the U.S. criminal justice system following his high-profile legal proceedings.

TMZ has previously tracked Combs’ legal case, including his arrest, trial developments and sentencing timeline, as public attention continues around his time in federal custody.

Representatives for Combs had not publicly commented on the reported prison incident at the time of publication.