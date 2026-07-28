Google’s James Manyika Calls for Balanced AI Policy to Unlock Africa’s Digital Future

Africa’s digital economy is entering a transformative phase, with industry leaders calling for balanced artificial intelligence (AI) policies, expanded data center investments and stronger connectivity infrastructure to unlock the continent’s long-term economic potential.

Speaking to Bloomberg’s Jennifer Zabasajja during the Bloomberg Next Africa series, Google Senior Vice President James Manyika said African governments must develop AI policies that strike the right balance between managing risks and enabling innovation, warning that overregulation could slow the continent’s digital transformation while inadequate safeguards could undermine public trust.

The discussion comes as cloud computing, AI adoption and demand for secure digital infrastructure accelerate across Africa, driving significant investment in data centers and connectivity networks.

Industry executives said Africa’s digital future will not depend on AI alone but on the integration of high-speed connectivity, cloud services, data centers and AI infrastructure into a cohesive digital ecosystem capable of supporting businesses, governments and consumers.

The continent is witnessing growing interest from technology firms and infrastructure investors seeking to expand digital capacity, although challenges remain around electricity availability, sustainability, regulatory certainty and cross-border connectivity.

Google Senior VP James Manyika tells @jennzaba why AI policy in Africa must balance risks with opportunity https://t.co/pXJYRALAcw pic.twitter.com/x0WLpZ8syi — Bloomberg (@business) July 27, 2026

These issues are expected to dominate discussions at the CCT Africa conference, where Liquid C2 executives will outline priorities for strengthening Africa’s digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Among the speakers are Ziaad Suleman, Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer for South Africa and Botswana, Marco Gagiano, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Connectivity and C2, and Vinay Hiralall, Chief Commercial Officer of Liquid C2.

The executives will examine how Africa’s digital infrastructure landscape is evolving and what the next 12 months will require to sustain growth. They will also discuss why inland and cross-border connectivity has become increasingly critical for scaling digital economies and how greater integration between data centers, interconnection networks and cloud partnerships will accelerate enterprise adoption of digital services.

Industry participants argue that these priorities are interconnected and will determine the pace at which African businesses embrace digital transformation over the coming decade.

As governments and private investors increase spending on digital infrastructure, analysts say reliable connectivity, resilient data centers and responsible AI governance will be central to improving productivity, attracting investment and enhancing Africa’s competitiveness in the global digital economy.