NetOne CEO Mushanawani Placed on Forced Leave Amid Governance Concerns

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s state-owned telecommunications operator NetOne has placed chief executive officer Raphael Mushanawani on forced leave, months after he was cleared of allegations relating to fraud involving procurement processes and an upgrade project for the company’s SAGE 1000 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system valued at more than US$1.2 million.

Mushanawani’s suspension comes as the mobile network operator faces renewed scrutiny over corporate governance, commercial decisions and internal power dynamics at the company.

Chief Technical Officer Chris Muchechemera, a former digital innovation director at state-owned telecommunications company TelOne, has been appointed acting chief executive while Mushanawani is away.

Sources familiar with developments at NetOne said the decision was linked to concerns around a number of commercial transactions and internal governance issues, although details surrounding the specific allegations remain unclear.

The move comes despite Mushanawani having previously been cleared in relation to allegations involving unauthorised procurement contracts and the SAGE 1000 ERP upgrade project, which had attracted attention because of its financial value and implementation challenges.

Mushanawani’s tenure at NetOne has also been closely linked to Zimbabwe’s political and administrative landscape. He was appointed to lead the company in 2021 during the tenure of former Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Jenfan Muswere, who served in the portfolio from 2019 to 2023.

Muswere was instrumental in Mushanawani’s appointment to NetOne and later appointed him to the board of Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers) when he became Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services in 2023.

Muswere was reassigned to the Ministry of Skills Audit and Development in February 2026, while Tatenda Mavetera became the minister responsible for the ICT portfolio.

Sources said tensions had emerged around perceptions of political alignment and loyalty within the company, with some stakeholders alleging that Mushanawani remained closely associated with Muswere’s political network rather than the current ICT minister’s administration.

However, analysts note that state-owned enterprises in Zimbabwe have historically faced challenges around governance, political influence and accountability, with leadership changes often reflecting broader institutional and policy dynamics.

NetOne, one of Zimbabwe’s three mobile network operators alongside Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and Telecel Zimbabwe, has previously faced criticism over financial performance, procurement practices and operational inefficiencies.

The company plays a strategic role in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation agenda, with the government seeking to expand broadband connectivity, digital payments and technology-driven public services.

Industry observers say the latest leadership shake-up highlights the need for stronger corporate governance frameworks at state-owned enterprises, including transparent procurement systems, independent boards and clear separation between commercial management and political interests.

NetOne has not yet issued a detailed public statement explaining the reasons behind Mushanawani’s forced leave or indicating the duration of the acting appointment.