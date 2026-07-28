Mozambique Prioritises Digital Infrastructure to Drive AI, Financial Services and Economic Growth

MAPUTO – Mozambique is positioning digital infrastructure as a strategic national asset, with the government pledging to accelerate investment in fibre-optic networks, data centres and cybersecurity to underpin artificial intelligence (AI), financial services and long-term economic development.

Communications and Digital Transformation Minister Américo Muchanga said digital infrastructure should be regarded with the same strategic importance as transport corridors, ports, roads and energy infrastructure, arguing that future economic competitiveness will increasingly depend on digital connectivity and computing capacity.

Speaking during the BFSI – Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Mozambique 2026 conference, Muchanga said sustained investment in digital infrastructure, including fibre-optic networks and low-Earth orbit satellite technology, was essential to expanding connectivity while reducing the cost of internet access across the country.

“Without connectivity, there can be no digital economy,” he said, adding that digital infrastructure investment must extend beyond major urban centres to ensure rural communities can participate in the country’s digital transformation.

The minister said expanding broadband coverage to underserved regions would improve access to digital services, reduce geographic inequalities and create new opportunities for businesses, education and public service delivery.

Data centres become economic infrastructure

Muchanga identified data centres as another critical pillar of Mozambique’s digital economy, particularly as financial institutions accelerate their digital transformation strategies.

He argued that modern banking increasingly depends on resilient domestic data infrastructure capable of supporting digital transactions, cloud services and real-time financial operations.

“Without data centres, there is no digital banking,” he said.

The remarks reflect a broader shift taking place across Africa, where governments and private investors are increasingly viewing data centres as strategic infrastructure supporting financial inclusion, cloud computing, e-commerce and AI applications.

Several African markets, including South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, have witnessed significant investment in carrier-neutral data centres as demand for cloud services and enterprise digital solutions continues to grow.

AI ambitions require greater computing power

The minister also cautioned that while Mozambique has made progress in expanding digital infrastructure, additional investment in computing capacity will be necessary if the country is to benefit fully from artificial intelligence.

He noted that AI systems require significantly greater processing capabilities than conventional digital services, making high-performance computing infrastructure an increasingly important component of national digital strategies.

Although investments in data centres, computers and mobile technologies have improved digital access, Muchanga said existing infrastructure remains insufficient to support the deployment of more sophisticated AI models.

Countries seeking to compete in the AI economy, he added, must invest not only in connectivity but also in advanced computing resources capable of processing increasingly complex workloads.

Cybersecurity moves to the centre of national policy

Cybersecurity also featured prominently in the government’s digital transformation agenda, with Muchanga describing cyber resilience as an essential element of national security amid growing cyber threats targeting governments, financial institutions and critical infrastructure.

He said Mozambique had strengthened its legislative framework through the adoption of new cybersecurity and cybercrime laws, alongside regulations governing cloud computing services and radio communications infrastructure.

The regulatory reforms require operators of critical infrastructure to implement stronger security measures aimed at protecting digital assets, safeguarding customer information and ensuring the continuity of essential services.

According to Muchanga, the reforms are expected to improve investor confidence by creating a more secure and predictable operating environment for technology companies and financial institutions.

Technology to unlock value from natural resources

Beyond digital infrastructure, the minister outlined the government’s broader vision of using emerging technologies to increase value creation from Mozambique’s abundant natural resources.

He said technologies such as artificial intelligence, intelligent sensors and digital platforms could improve resource management, enhance operational transparency and help combat illicit economic activities across key sectors.

“Mozambique, known for its natural resources, now needs to transform them into sustainable development through technologies such as AI, intelligent sensors and digital platforms,” he said.

Analysts say digital technologies are increasingly becoming integral to mining, agriculture, logistics and energy industries, enabling governments and businesses to improve operational efficiency while strengthening environmental and governance standards.

Data governance and digital skills remain critical

Muchanga also described data as a strategic national asset, arguing that countries capable of effectively governing and protecting data would be better positioned to attract investment, stimulate innovation and develop new digital services.

He said effective data governance requires strong ethical standards, regulatory certainty and collaboration between government, businesses and society to build public trust in digital systems.

The minister concluded by stressing that infrastructure investment alone would not be sufficient to drive digital transformation without parallel investment in human capital.

He called for stronger partnerships between government, universities, regulators, technology companies and international development partners to expand digital skills, promote research and innovation, and create technology-focused employment opportunities.

According to Muchanga, equipping young people, women and vulnerable communities with digital skills will be essential to ensuring that the economic benefits of digital transformation are shared across all regions of Mozambique, including remote and underserved communities.

As African governments increasingly position digital infrastructure alongside transport and energy as a catalyst for economic growth, Mozambique’s strategy reflects a growing recognition that connectivity, data infrastructure and cybersecurity will play a central role in shaping the continent’s competitiveness in the digital economy.