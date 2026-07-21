Zimbabwe Rapper Holy Ten Arrested Over Alleged Rape of Minor

HARARE – Zimbabwean hip-hop artist Holy Ten, born Mukudzei Modecay Chitsama, has been arrested over allegations of raping a 14-year-old girl, according to H-Metro.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrest on Tuesday but released limited details, saying investigations are ongoing.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the musician is being investigated in connection with the allegations.

“Police have arrested a local musician on rape allegations. More details will be released later as investigations continue,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence or indicated whether the suspect has appeared in court.

Under Zimbabwean law, an arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. The allegations remain under police investigation, and any charges will be determined through the judicial process.

Police said additional information will be made available as the investigation progresses.