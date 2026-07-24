Stevie Wonder Announces First New Album in More Than Two Decades, ‘Through the Eyes of Wonder,’ Set for 2027 Release

LOS ANGELES – Music legend Stevie Wonder is preparing to make a long-awaited return to the recording scene with a new studio album titled “Through the Eyes of Wonder,” scheduled for release in 2027.

The announcement marks a major moment in popular music, as the project will become Wonder’s first full-length album in 22 years, ending one of the longest gaps in the career of one of the most celebrated artists in music history.

Wonder revealed that he is currently putting the finishing touches on the highly anticipated body of work, which will feature four newly recorded tracks added to the album’s final production phase.

Known for his groundbreaking contributions to soul, R&B, jazz and popular music, Wonder has spent more than six decades shaping global music culture with timeless classics and innovative songwriting. His last studio album, “A Time to Love,” was released in 2005 and featured collaborations with artists including India.Arie and Prince.

The upcoming project is expected to reflect Wonder’s continued exploration of love, humanity, social issues and personal reflection — themes that have defined much of his extraordinary career.

Throughout his career, Wonder has earned worldwide acclaim for his musical creativity, vocal ability and mastery of multiple instruments. His influence spans generations, with artists across genres citing him as a major inspiration.

The announcement has generated excitement among fans eager to hear new material from an artist whose catalogue includes some of the most influential albums in music history, including “Songs in the Key of Life,” “Innervisions” and “Talking Book.”

At 76, Wonder remains one of the most respected figures in entertainment, continuing to perform, collaborate and advocate for social causes while maintaining a rare level of artistic independence.

With “Through the Eyes of Wonder,” the music icon is set to begin a new chapter in a career already defined by innovation, cultural impact and enduring global appeal. The 2027 release is expected to be one of the most significant events in contemporary music.