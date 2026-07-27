Tyrese Gibson speaks out for Tyla in the ‘Coloured’ identity debate

American singer and actor Tyrese Gibson has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding South African Grammy-winning singer Tyla, defending her against criticism for identifying as Coloured.

The discussion resurfaced after Tyla appeared on Apple Music’s “The Ebro Show”, where she reflected on the backlash she faced from American audiences over her racial identity.

In the United States, the term “Coloured” is widely regarded as outdated and offensive, due to its historical association with racial segregation.

However, in South Africa, Coloured refers to a distinct ethnic and cultural community with its own history and identity, shaped by the country’s apartheid past.

Speaking candidly during the interview, Tyla said she initially struggled to understand why her self-identification sparked such a strong reaction abroad.

“Initially it was very difficult because prior to ‘The Breakfast Club’, I did answer that question and already I started getting backlash. And I was like, ‘Whoa’, I don’t know what else to say about it because I never had to explain myself,” she said.

“You know, I was just always myself and living. At the time, 22 years of my life, all I knew was that I’m Coloured and that’s what I was told.”

The “Water” hitmaker explained that travelling internationally helped her realise how differently racial terminology is understood across the world.

“When I was able to travel the world and learn more about the world, I then learned just how big the world is and how different each country is. How different the context is. So when I learned about what it means here, I was like, ‘Whoa’, this is going to be a difficult conversation to have.”

Tyla added that South Africa also has racially offensive terms, making it easier for her to understand why certain language could be triggering in other countries.

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“I know that being Coloured is my culture. It exists in my context but I’m also Black,” she said.

Following the interview, Gibson took to social media to question what he described as the “selective outrage” directed at the South African star.

“I didn’t say anything but I was definitely shocked at the beatdown online and found myself feeling sad to see her career take a hit,” he wrote.

“Are we Coloured? Or are we n****s? Because we say it every day. Then we’re in our feelings when anybody else says it. Selective outrage?”

The actor also reflected on the historical use of racial slurs within the Black community, saying he believes derogatory language has become normalised.

“I have never heard a soldier from the Nation of Islam refer to their fellow Black man as a n****. They always say ‘my brother’ or ‘my sister’.”

“The white man has done a real one on us and now we refer to ourselves as the derogatory name that they created for us. I’m guilty of it myself… But the selective outrage is amazing.”

Drawing on his experiences in South Africa, Gibson urged critics to better understand the country’s history before judging Tyla’s identity.

“I’ve been to South Africa at least eight times. Do your research on apartheid. All of the trauma that apartheid inflicted and is still inflicting to this day on Africans.”

He concluded with a pointed message: “It’s been said, never ever listen to the opinion of people who have never had a passport.”

Source: IOL