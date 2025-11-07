50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Reported Trump Pardon Hopes

NEW YORK – Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has taken aim at Sean “Diddy” Combs once again, ridiculing reports that the jailed music mogul is telling fellow inmates he expects a presidential pardon from Donald Trump in 2026.

In a post shared on Instagram late Tuesday (November 4), 50 Cent — known for his sharp social media jabs — dismissed Diddy’s alleged claims, writing:

“No, he not pardoning you, you said some really nasty things. Stop crying, you’re in PC in Jersey, PUNK!”

The remarks came shortly after TMZ reported that Combs, who is serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey, has been boasting that Trump plans to grant him clemency early next year.

According to the report, Diddy has been telling other inmates that his legal team is in touch with Trump’s associates and that he’s “confident” of being released before the 2028 end of his sentence.

Combs is currently serving a 50-month prison term for offences linked to transportation for prostitution. He was acquitted of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The 55-year-old music mogul was transferred to Fort Dix in October 2025, after spending more than a year at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Despite his current predicament, Diddy’s relationship with Trump has been far from cordial. During the 2020 presidential election, he openly supported Joe Biden and harshly criticised Trump, accusing him of dividing Americans.

“White men like Trump need to be banished. That way of thinking is truly dangerous,” Combs said in one interview at the time. He also tweeted, “The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO.”

Nevertheless, sources claim that Combs’ legal team has held informal discussions with individuals linked to Trump’s political network. While Trump has reportedly acknowledged that clemency is being “considered,” some of his advisers have advised against it due to Diddy’s past comments.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has continued to mock his longtime rival. After recent photos of Diddy behind bars surfaced online, the In Da Club rapper quipped, “He looks happy to me, with all them handsome men around.”

Even without a presidential pardon, Diddy’s legal team has filed a fast-track appeal that could potentially reduce his sentence. If unsuccessful, his earliest projected release date remains May 8, 2028, subject to time served and participation in rehabilitation programmes.