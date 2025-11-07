Zimbabwean man accused of murder in UK

A British woman accused of murdering 37-year-old model Luke Harden broke down in tears as she appeared in court alongside her co-defendant.

Natalie Chadwick, 27, sobbed uncontrollably in the dock at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, struggling to confirm her name, age and address during the brief hearing. She is charged with one count of murder alongside Zimbabwean national Bhekisani Matabiswana, 26, known locally as “Nick.”

Mr Harden was discovered with serious injuries on Newchurch Road in Bacup, Lancashire, shortly after 12:35am on Saturday. Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to save his life, including CPR, he died at the scene.

The five-minute hearing saw both Chadwick and Matabiswana speak only to confirm their personal details. Chadwick – dressed in a grey hoodie and tracksuit bottoms – was visibly distraught and had to be helped from the dock to the cells by security staff. Her co-accused, wearing a blue Lonsdale hoodie, kept his head bowed throughout the proceedings.

In the public gallery, Mr Harden’s family and girlfriend sat together, supported by police officers. Members of Chadwick’s family were also present, sitting just a few feet away.

Both defendants, who are from Bacup, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

Lancashire Police said its thoughts were with Mr Harden’s loved ones, who are being supported by specially trained officers. Detectives are appealing for dashcam or doorbell footage from the area between 11:45pm on Friday and 12:35am on Saturday to help with their investigation.

In a heartfelt statement, Mr Harden’s family said:

“There are no words to describe how devastated we all are. We wish our Luke could see the outpouring of love from everyone who knows him.

He is and will always be special to us all – as a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, boyfriend and friend. You will be forever in our hearts and minds, and we are comforted knowing we can shut our eyes and your beautiful face will always be smiling back at us.

Rest in peace, our gorgeous Luke, until we meet again.”

Tributes have flooded social media, with friends remembering the 37-year-old model and DJ as someone who “lit up every room with his smile.”

One post read: “Can’t believe the news. You were the life and soul of the party. You had a lot of time for everyone and I had a lot of time for you. Rest in peace, Duke.”

Another wrote: “Still hasn’t sunk in. Duke would literally light a room up with that smile. Thinking of all his family and close friends.”

Mr Harden was also deeply involved in The Ginger Heart Foundation, a charity supporting mental health awareness. The organisation paid tribute to him, recalling how he helped organise an anniversary event in memory of Shaun Taylor, who took his own life in 2021.

A spokesperson for the charity said:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Luke. He brought excitement, creativity, and a real zest for life to everything he did. Luke and his wonderful team of friends dedicated their time and energy to making our event truly special for the community.

He brought laughter, love, and an unforgettable spirit to all that he touched.”

Police are urging anyone who was drinking at Rosemount Working Men’s Club in Bacup on Friday night to come forward with any information that could assist the ongoing investigation.

Source – Daily Mail