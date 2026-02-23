Caledonia Selects Stanbic and CBZ for US$150m Facility in Vote of Confidence for Zimbabwe’s Banking Sector

LONDON – Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC has appointed Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe and CBZ Bank Limited as co-lead arrangers for a proposed interim funding facility of up to US$150 million, reinforcing growing investor confidence in Zimbabwe’s financial sector and project financing capacity.

The facility, according to the Proactive Investor platform, will support the development of the Bilboes gold project, one of Caledonia’s key growth assets in Zimbabwe, and forms part of the company’s broader funding strategy announced in January 2026.

Caledonia said the interim funding arrangement is expected to be finalised by mid-2026, subject to customary lender processes and regulatory approvals.

Strong Regional Banking Participation

The funding initiative was launched in November 2025, targeting up to US$150 million from a consortium of Zimbabwean and South African commercial banks.

Following a competitive review of submissions from participating lenders, Caledonia’s management and financial advisers selected Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe and CBZ Bank Limited to lead the structuring and arrangement of the facility.

The decision highlights the increasing role of Zimbabwe’s domestic banking institutions in supporting large-scale capital projects, particularly within the mining sector.

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe operates as part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest banking group by assets, while CBZ Bank Limited is one of Zimbabwe’s leading financial institutions with a strong footprint across corporate and retail banking.

Signal of Financial Sector Confidence

Industry analysts say the appointment reflects renewed confidence in Zimbabwe’s banking system, which has steadily strengthened its balance sheets, liquidity management, and project financing capabilities.

“This is a significant endorsement of local banking capacity,” said a Harare-based financial analyst.

“Large international investors are increasingly comfortable structuring substantial facilities with Zimbabwean banks, particularly in sectors aligned with export earnings such as mining.”

Zimbabwe’s banking sector has in recent years benefited from regulatory reforms, improved capital adequacy ratios, and a stabilising macroeconomic framework, factors seen as critical in attracting investment partnerships.

Funding Strategy and Growth Plans

Caledonia Chief Executive Officer Mark Learmonth described the appointments as a key milestone in the company’s expansion strategy.

“The appointment of Stanbic and CBZ as co-lead arrangers represents an important step in executing the funding strategy we set out in January,” Learmonth said.

He added that the interim facility would complement the company’s broader financial framework.

“We believe this facility, together with our hedging programme, the proceeds from the Convertible Notes Offering, and internal cash generation from Blanket Mine, will provide additional financial flexibility as we continue to advance our growth plans.”

Caledonia’s Blanket Mine remains a cornerstone of the group’s Zimbabwe operations, providing steady cash flows that underpin its development pipeline.

Mining Sector Financing Momentum

The Bilboes gold project represents one of the most closely watched development assets within Zimbabwe’s mining industry, as the country seeks to expand gold output and enhance foreign currency generation.

Economists note that financing arrangements of this scale underscore Zimbabwe’s strategic importance within regional mining investment flows.

“Mining projects require long-term capital commitments,” said a regional investment consultant.

“When banks are willing to participate at this level, it reflects both confidence in the project fundamentals and broader macroeconomic stability.”

Broader Investment Implications

Beyond Caledonia, the transaction is viewed as indicative of evolving perceptions around Zimbabwe’s investment climate.

The participation of major financial institutions, particularly those with international affiliations, is seen as strengthening Zimbabwe’s positioning as a destination for structured finance and resource-sector investment.

As Zimbabwe continues to attract capital into mining, infrastructure, and industrial development, analysts say partnerships between global companies and domestic banks are likely to become increasingly prominent.

For Caledonia, the facility represents a critical financing bridge. For Zimbabwe’s banking sector, it marks another step in demonstrating institutional depth, resilience, and readiness to support large-scale investment projects.