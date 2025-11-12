Finance Minister Ncube Meets Business Executives Ahead of 2026 National Budget

HARARE — Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube today held a high-level meeting with the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), led by its President Mr. Mucha Mkanganwi, as part of ongoing consultations ahead of the 2026 National Budget.

The discussions were described as constructive and forward-looking, with the CZI delegation presenting a series of practical recommendations aimed at improving the operating environment for local industries and driving economic growth.

According to the Ministry, the proposals submitted by CZI will be carefully considered as the Government finalises the 2026 Budget framework, which seeks to address existing industrial challenges, enhance productivity, and strengthen Zimbabwe’s manufacturing base.

CZI commended the Government’s ongoing efforts to implement ease of doing business reforms, noting that these measures are beginning to yield positive results for both local and foreign investors.

“We are encouraged by the Government’s commitment to creating a more enabling business environment,” CZI President Mucha Mkanganwi said after the meeting. “Our focus now is on policies that will sustain industrial growth, expand exports, and generate more jobs.”

Minister Ncube reiterated the Government’s dedication to broad-based economic transformation and private sector-led development, emphasising that stakeholder input is vital to crafting a responsive and inclusive national budget.

“This engagement reflects our continuous effort to work closely with industry leaders and ensure that the forthcoming budget reflects the needs and priorities of Zimbabwe’s productive sectors,” Ncube said.

The meeting forms part of the Ministry’s wider consultative process with key economic stakeholders ahead of the 2026 National Budget presentation scheduled for November.