Afdis Posts 43% Surge in Sales as Strong Demand Boosts Half-Year Results

HARARE – African Distillers Limited (Afdis), the producer of popular beverage brands such as Viceroy, Nederburg and Hunters Dry, posted a strong performance for the half-year ended September, recording a 43% increase in sales volumes as consumer spending surged, particularly among farmers and miners.

According to the company’s latest trading update, wine sales grew by 59%, ready-to-drink beverages rose 47%, while spirit sales increased by 36%. Afdis attributed the robust growth to firm demand across all product categories, supported by improved consumer spending and the government’s clampdown on informal imports and illicit alcohol products.

Revenue for the period climbed 54% to US$40 million, while operating income soared 280% to US$5.7 million, reflecting stronger margins and operational efficiencies.

In its economic outlook, Afdis noted that the broader economy benefitted from higher activity and output in the mining and agricultural sectors, citing record-high gold prices and a strong tobacco harvest as key drivers.

However, the company warned that persistent power outages, limited access to local currency (ZWG), and high interest rates continued to constrain further economic expansion.

Afdis said it remains cautiously optimistic about the outlook for the remainder of the financial year, supported by continued demand and improved supply chain stability.