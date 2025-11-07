17.1 C
Harare
Friday, November 7, 2025
Subscribe
HomeBusinessAfdis Posts 43% Surge in Sales as Strong Demand Boosts Half-Year Results
Business

Afdis Posts 43% Surge in Sales as Strong Demand Boosts Half-Year Results

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Paternity Case Permanently Dismissed by California Court

LOS ANGELES – Rap icon and business mogul Jay-Z...
Entertainment

50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Reported Trump Pardon Hopes

NEW YORK – Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has...
Politics

Sikhala’s Arrest Follows Zanu PF Stern Warning

HARARE – Four days after ZANU PF Director of...
Business

The limits of expertise on boards

Having served on several boards over the years, I...
Tech

Zimbabwe’s ICT talent set to buoy economic boom

EVERY year, Zimbabwe’s education system produces over 20 000...

HARARE – African Distillers Limited (Afdis), the producer of popular beverage brands such as Viceroy, Nederburg and Hunters Dry, posted a strong performance for the half-year ended September, recording a 43% increase in sales volumes as consumer spending surged, particularly among farmers and miners.

According to the company’s latest trading update, wine sales grew by 59%, ready-to-drink beverages rose 47%, while spirit sales increased by 36%. Afdis attributed the robust growth to firm demand across all product categories, supported by improved consumer spending and the government’s clampdown on informal imports and illicit alcohol products.

Revenue for the period climbed 54% to US$40 million, while operating income soared 280% to US$5.7 million, reflecting stronger margins and operational efficiencies.

In its economic outlook, Afdis noted that the broader economy benefitted from higher activity and output in the mining and agricultural sectors, citing record-high gold prices and a strong tobacco harvest as key drivers.

However, the company warned that persistent power outages, limited access to local currency (ZWG), and high interest rates continued to constrain further economic expansion.

Afdis said it remains cautiously optimistic about the outlook for the remainder of the financial year, supported by continued demand and improved supply chain stability.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

spot_img
Previous article
The limits of expertise on boards

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Jay-Z’s Paternity Case Permanently Dismissed by California Court

Entertainment 0
LOS ANGELES – Rap icon and business mogul Jay-Z...

50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Reported Trump Pardon Hopes

Entertainment 0
NEW YORK – Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has...

Sikhala’s Arrest Follows Zanu PF Stern Warning

Politics 0
HARARE – Four days after ZANU PF Director of...

Popular

Jay-Z’s Paternity Case Permanently Dismissed by California Court

Entertainment 0
LOS ANGELES – Rap icon and business mogul Jay-Z...

50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Reported Trump Pardon Hopes

Entertainment 0
NEW YORK – Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has...

Sikhala’s Arrest Follows Zanu PF Stern Warning

Politics 0
HARARE – Four days after ZANU PF Director of...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jay-Z’s Paternity Case Permanently Dismissed by California Court

Staff Reporter - 0

50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Reported Trump Pardon Hopes

Staff Reporter - 0

Sikhala’s Arrest Follows Zanu PF Stern Warning

Staff Reporter - 0

The limits of expertise on boards

Staff Reporter - 0