Zimbabwe to host Africa’s first lithium sulphate plant, changing how it profits from minerals

Lithium, valued for its role in electric vehicle batteries, secures Zimbabwe’s position as a critical player in the global energy transition.

Recent reports indicate that the lithium plant, spearheaded by the largest lithium producer in Zimbabwe, Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ), and financed by Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co, a Chinese high-tech enterprise, has reached its equipment commissioning phase.

This denotes that the plant, situated at Huayou’s Bikita Mine, which has drawn in approximately $500 million in investments, is almost done.

PLZ’s initiative is generating notable socio-economic gains in addition to industrial output, as seen on Bulawayo24.

Alongside assisting the Southern African country’s larger industrialization efforts, investments in local infrastructure, environmental management, healthcare, and education, the project is also set to strengthen community development.

“This project is more than just a plant; it is a catalyst for economic transformation,” said a company spokesperson.

“It demonstrates how industrial investment can create jobs, empower communities, and integrate Zimbabwe into strategic global supply chains.”

Back in October 2025, China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt revealed that it would begin producing lithium sulphate in the first quarter of 2026 from the plant.

The lithium plant is said to be capable of producing more than 60 000 metric tons of lithium sulphate annually.

“We will start the first production from the beginning of next year,” Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe general manager Henry Zhu told reporters at the time.

“The quantity of the lithium sulphate should be more than 60 000 metric tons, but it will depend on the configuration of the plant, because it is brand new,” Zhu added.

Lithium, often referred to as “white gold,” is a critical component in the production of rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage systems.

The establishment of a lithium sulphate plant represents an upstream shift from exporting raw ore, allowing Zimbabwe to capture more value from its mineral wealth by processing it into a refined, high-demand product.

This strategic investment is expected to solidify Zimbabwe’s position as a key player in the transition to clean energy technologies and could catalyze further industrialisation within its resource-dependent economy.

Zimbabwe continues to reinforce its position as Africa’s main lithium producer, fueling rapid expansion in the continent’s key mineral supply.

The Southern African country produced the most lithium on the continent in 2024.

By 2030, production is expected to reach 160,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, well ahead of other regional producers.

Zimbabwe sold 586,197 metric tons of lithium spodumene concentrate in the first half of 2025, representing a 30% increase from the same period in 2024, which came in at 451,824 metric tonnes.

This increase emerged as the mineral’s prices plunged from above US$80,000 per ton in 2022 to US$8,450 per ton by June 2025, marking a 90 percent drop globally.

Since 2021, Chinese companies have contributed about US$1.4 billion to Zimbabwe’s lithium industry. Huayou Cobalt, Sinomine Resource Group, Chengxin Lithium, Yahua Group, and Tsingshan Holdings are some of the major participants.

In the first nine months of 2025, spodumene shipments totaled approximately 1 million tons.

Source: Business Insider Africa