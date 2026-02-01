Maswanhise strikes again

TAWANDA Maswanhise struck twice in the first half as Motherwell closed to within two points of leaders Celtic with a comfortable 2–0 victory that deepened Livingston’s relegation woes.

The in-form Zimbabwe international was ruthless in front of goal, scoring twice from close range in a dominant opening period that effectively decided the contest. Motherwell then managed the game with ease after the break to secure a fourth win in five Premiership outings.

The result leaves Motherwell firmly in the title picture ahead of Celtic’s home match against Falkirk on Sunday, while Livingston’s situation at the foot of the table grew more precarious. David Martindale’s side remain six points adrift of Kilmarnock after another damaging defeat.

Ironically, the hosts almost made the perfect start. Inside two minutes, Connor McLennan broke clear after slick play involving Stevie May and Scott Pittman, but Motherwell goalkeeper Calum Ward produced an outstanding save to turn the winger’s effort behind for a corner.

Livingston were made to rue that missed opportunity almost immediately. In the fifth minute, Motherwell took the lead following a spell of patient possession, with Elijah Just delivering a teasing cross from the right that Maswanhise met with a clever looping header, sending the ball over Jerome Prior and into the far corner.

The visitors were in complete control and went close again when captain Paul McGinn saw a header cleared off the line by May before Prior pushed away another effort from a set-piece.

Motherwell doubled their advantage soon after when Callum Slattery threaded a precise forward pass into Maswanhise. The forward opened his body and calmly curled a right-footed shot beyond Prior to complete his brace.

Maswanhise could have had a hat-trick before the interval but failed to capitalise on two further chances, blazing one effort over the bar after chasing a long ball before being denied at his near post by Prior.

Livingston were booed off at half-time by a frustrated home support, but showed more intent after the restart. They pressed higher up the pitch and enjoyed more territory, yet continued to struggle for clear openings.

At the other end, Maswanhise fired a tame shot straight at Prior, while Pittman came agonisingly close to meeting a dangerous McLennan delivery across the six-yard box. Ward then enjoyed a slice of fortune when Robbie Muirhead caught him in possession, only for the goalkeeper to recover quickly and smother the loose ball.

There were no further alarms for Motherwell, who saw out the closing stages with little difficulty to maintain their strong run of form and keep the pressure firmly on Celtic at the top of the table.

