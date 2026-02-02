Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino needs foot surgery but should be fit for World Cup

LONDON — Spain midfielder Mikel Merino should be fit for the World Cup after he was ruled out for “an extended period” by Arsenal because of a right foot injury.

The Premier League leaders said late Sunday that Merino will have an operation on the bone injury sustained during the home loss to Manchester United on Jan. 25.

“Mikel will have surgery in the coming days and will then begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme,” Arsenal said.

“Mikel is expected to be out of action for an extended period, with the aim of returning to full training before the end of the season.”

Merino was a member of the Spain squad that won the European Championship in 2024, scoring an extra-time winner against Germany in the quarterfinals.

The World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, is scheduled to start on June 11.

Source: AP