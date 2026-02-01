Highlanders receive US$285,000 team bus from Mnangagwa’s ally

Highlanders Football Club has taken delivery of a 75-seater team bus valued at US$285 000, donated by businessman Wicknell Chivayo, in a major boost to the Bulawayo giants’ logistics and operations.

In addition to the bus, Chivayo also handed over a further US$300 000 cash donation to the club.

The controversial tycoon, who has divided opinion among sections of the Bosso fan base, stressed that his gesture was purely philanthropic and not linked to any ambitions to take over ownership or control of the club.

Highlanders officials welcomed the donation, describing it as a significant contribution that will ease travel challenges and support the team’s competitive efforts.

