Zimbabwe to Ratify Key Petroleum Agreement, Clearing Path for Invictus Energy Drilling Plans
Business

Zimbabwe to Ratify Key Petroleum Agreement, Clearing Path for Invictus Energy Drilling Plans

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

HARARE — Zimbabwe’s government is poised to ratify a pivotal Petroleum Production Sharing Agreement (PPSA) covering Invictus Energy’s assets in the Cabora Bassa basin by the end of March, a move expected to clarify the fiscal and legal framework for future exploration and development.

The PPSA, once approved, will provide much-needed certainty over the terms that will govern Invictus’ operations in the basin, including the untested Mukuyu gas and condensate discovery. The development arrives as a boost for the Australian junior explorer, which recently ended strategic investment talks with a major Qatari partner.

In its fourth-quarter report, Invictus Energy said the PPSA “will establish a stable, transparent and internationally competitive legal and fiscal framework” for production operations at Cabora Bassa. Final stakeholder reviews were completed in recent weeks, and the agreement is expected to be formally executed early in the first quarter of 2026.

Once the PPSA is in place, Invictus can proceed with its planned appraisal well at Mukuyu and the spudding of the Musuma-1 exploration well, which is intended to test a new play in the eastern part of the Cabora Bassa basin. Musuma-1 is scheduled for drilling in the first half of 2026 and is designed to target significant structural and stratigraphic prospects.

Invictus’ acreage in Zimbabwe is considered highly prospective, with the Mukuyu-1 and Mukuyu-2 wells showing encouraging indicators. The company is now focusing on delineating the discovery and assessing reservoir quality ahead of potential development.

However, investor sentiment took a hit this week after Invictus Energy’s share price plunged nearly 60% following the termination of talks with Qatar-based Al Mansour Holdings (AMH) on a possible partnership in Africa’s upstream sector. The company described the proposed business arrangements as “unacceptable,” underscoring its commitment to preserving shareholder value.

Iain Esau contributed reporting from London.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

