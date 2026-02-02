Mliswa endorses his handler Tagwirei for President

HARARE – Outspoken former independent Norton MP, Themba Mliswa, has publicly endorsed multi-millionaire businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei as a future leader of Zimbabwe, drawing parallels to Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo, who represents a “new generation” of leadership.

In an interview on The Denny J Show (Episode 101) released on 29 January 2026, Mliswa outlined his vision for a generational shift in Zimbabwean politics. He argued that the country’s leadership must transition to younger figures, citing Chapo – born after Mozambique’s independence and unconnected to the liberation struggle—and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who turns 48 today, as examples of new-generation leadership.

Mliswa claimed that Zanu PF is positioning Tagwirei, a major party funder, as Mnangagwa’s eventual successor to protect mutual political and business interests. He suggested that Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga had undermined his own succession prospects by openly confronting Mnangagwa and engaging in political attacks.

The former Mashonaland West provincial chairman also criticised other influential figures, including party spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa, whom he described as “petty” and “a motor-mouth” driven by personal ambition. He defended Tagwirei against attacks from Mutsvangwa and businessman Paul Tungwarara, dismissing their public criticisms as a “moment of madness.”

Throughout the interview, Mliswa framed the debate as one of generational change rather than ideology, arguing that Zimbabwe’s next leadership must break from the liberation-war-era veterans and embrace younger, commercially and politically influential figures like Tagwirei.

The interview comes amid ongoing succession speculation within Zanu PF, as Mnangagwa approaches the latter part of his second term, and as the party navigates internal divisions and emerging economic and political challenges.

Source – online