16.6 C
Harare
Monday, February 2, 2026
Subscribe
HomeFoodIs it chili? Is it mac and cheese? This slow cooker recipe...
Food

Is it chili? Is it mac and cheese? This slow cooker recipe combines the best of both

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

R. Kelly Abuse Survivor Ends 25-Year Silence with New Memoir Who’s Watching Shorty?

After more than two decades of anonymity, Reshona Landfair...
Sports

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino needs foot surgery but should be fit for World Cup

LONDON — Spain midfielder Mikel Merino should be fit...
Economy

Zimbabwe Risk Getting Sucked in Chasing Gold Price Glory, At the Expense of Re-industrialisation and Strong Economic Governance

Zimbabwe stands at a familiar but consequential crossroads. Buoyed...
Africa

Russian intelligence claims France has approved the removal of ‘unwanted leaders’ in Africa

THE Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) recently alleged that...
Dating & Relationships

Chombo Divorce Dispute Heads to High Court Over Multimillion-Dollar Property Empire

HARARE — Chombo Divorce Battle Moves to High Court...
Dating & Relationships

DRC President faces mounting pressure following affair with Foreign Minister

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi faces...
Politics

Mliswa endorses his handler Tagwirei for President

HARARE - Outspoken former independent Norton MP, Themba Mliswa,...
Business

Zimbabwe to host Africa’s first lithium sulphate plant, changing how it profits from minerals

Zimbabwe, which relies significantly on its natural resources, is...

When a friend mentioned that she serves chili over noodles, I was intrigued. We always serve our chili straight up with cornbread or tortilla chips on the side, but I had to try this new way, and the results were what inspired this chili mac from my cookbook “Mostly Veggies.”

Is it chili? Is it mac and cheese? It’s the best of both worlds, and it’s surprisingly healthy and packed with veggies!

I love my slow cooker! It’s so convenient to throw ingredients in the slow cooker in the morning and have a delicious, healthy meal ready to eat at the end of the day. You are more than welcome to cook dried beans from scratch, but that usually involves soaking and long cook times. For that reason, I’m a big fan of using canned beans for easy meals.

This cookbook cover image released by Voracious shows "Mostly Veggies" by Brittany Mullins. (Kristin Teig/Voracious via AP)

Slow Cooker Chili Mac

Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 red or orange bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup frozen sweet corn kernels

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes

2 cups vegetable broth

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Pet sounds: Why some dog owners share music with their 4-legged friends
A person serves lobster tails at the A.Y.C.E Buffet in the Palms resort-casino Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Gone are the days of the $1 buffet in Las Vegas. Now $175 buffets offer luxury dining
½ teaspoon fine sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (8-ounce) box chickpea elbow pasta noodles

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, plus more for serving (plant-based, if needed)

Sliced green onions, for garnish

Directions

1. Add the onion, garlic, bell pepper, beans, corn, tomatoes and their juices, broth, and seasonings to a slow cooker. Stir to combine. Cover and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours or on low for 6 to 8 hours.

2. Add the pasta, cover, and continue cooking on low for 20 minutes, until the pasta is cooked through. Add the cheese and stir to combine.

3. Serve immediately. Evenly divide the chili mac into six bowls, top with more cheese and green onions. Or, to meal prep, evenly divide the chili mac into six meal prep containers. Store in the refrigerator for up to five days or in the freezer for up to three months. When ready to serve, reheat the chili mac in a saucepan over medium heat until warm throughout, 5 to 10 minutes, or in the microwave for 1 to 2 minutes. Serve topped with more cheese and green onions.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: 1/6 recipe ‘ Calories: 424 ‘ Carbohydrates: 59g ‘ Protein: 25g ‘ Fat: 13g ‘ Fiber: 14g ‘ Sugar: 7g.

Source: AP

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
Govt targets unhealthy foods in bold nutrition reform

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

R. Kelly Abuse Survivor Ends 25-Year Silence with New Memoir Who’s Watching Shorty?

Entertainment 0
After more than two decades of anonymity, Reshona Landfair...

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino needs foot surgery but should be fit for World Cup

Sports 0
LONDON — Spain midfielder Mikel Merino should be fit...

Zimbabwe Risk Getting Sucked in Chasing Gold Price Glory, At the Expense of Re-industrialisation and Strong Economic Governance

Economy 0
Zimbabwe stands at a familiar but consequential crossroads. Buoyed...

Popular

R. Kelly Abuse Survivor Ends 25-Year Silence with New Memoir Who’s Watching Shorty?

Entertainment 0
After more than two decades of anonymity, Reshona Landfair...

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino needs foot surgery but should be fit for World Cup

Sports 0
LONDON — Spain midfielder Mikel Merino should be fit...

Zimbabwe Risk Getting Sucked in Chasing Gold Price Glory, At the Expense of Re-industrialisation and Strong Economic Governance

Economy 0
Zimbabwe stands at a familiar but consequential crossroads. Buoyed...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

R. Kelly Abuse Survivor Ends 25-Year Silence with New Memoir Who’s Watching Shorty?

Staff Reporter - 0

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino needs foot surgery but should be fit for World Cup

Staff Reporter - 0

Zimbabwe Risk Getting Sucked in Chasing Gold Price Glory, At the Expense of Re-industrialisation...

Staff Reporter - 0

Russian intelligence claims France has approved the removal of ‘unwanted leaders’ in Africa

Staff Reporter - 0