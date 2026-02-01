50 Cent Floats Jay-Z Documentary Idea After Unverified Epstein File Mentions

NEW YORK — Rapper and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has suggested he may produce a documentary centred on fellow music mogul Jay-Z, after the latter’s name appeared in newly released Jeffrey Epstein case files containing unverified public tips.

The remarks, according to AllhipHop.com, followed a social media post in which 50 Cent shared AI-generated images of Jay-Z and referenced recently disclosed US Department of Justice (DOJ) documents. The files include millions of pages of material linked to investigations into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Jay-Z’s name surfaced in FBI hotline intake reports from 2019, which were created after authorities opened a public tip line following Epstein’s arrest. According to the documents, one anonymous caller alleged she had been abducted in the mid-1990s and claimed to have encountered several high-profile individuals, including Jay-Z and disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, during her alleged abuse.

However, US officials have stressed that such hotline reports consist of raw, unverified claims submitted by members of the public. The DOJ has warned that the files “may include fake or false accusations” and emphasised that many of the allegations remain “unfounded and uncorroborated.” Being named in a tip does not constitute evidence of wrongdoing.

There is no indication in the released material that Jay-Z appears in Epstein’s known flight logs or documented contact lists. Observers have also pointed to timeline questions, noting that in the mid-1990s Jay-Z was at the beginning of his recording career, having just released his debut album Reasonable Doubt in 1996.

50 Cent has not provided details about the proposed documentary, including whether it is in active development, attached to a broadcaster, or simply a concept raised on social media. The two artists have maintained an intermittent rivalry for years, often exchanging barbs publicly.

The rapper does have a track record in documentary production. His recent series on Sean “Diddy” Combs drew significant attention and demonstrated his ability to bring high-profile music industry stories to screen.

For now, it remains unclear whether the latest post signals a serious film project or another instance of online provocation. Jay-Z has not publicly responded to the claims circulating on social media.