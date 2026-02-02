27.7 C
Harare
Monday, February 2, 2026
Subscribe
HomeDating & RelationshipsDRC President faces mounting pressure following affair with Foreign Minister
Dating & Relationships

DRC President faces mounting pressure following affair with Foreign Minister

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Politics

Mliswa endorses his handler Tagwirei for President

HARARE - Outspoken former independent Norton MP, Themba Mliswa,...
Business

Zimbabwe to host Africa’s first lithium sulphate plant, changing how it profits from minerals

Zimbabwe, which relies significantly on its natural resources, is...
Economy

Nigeria set to overtake South Africa as Africa’s top contributor to global growth in 2026

Nigeria is set to emerge as Africa’s leading contributor...
Entertainment

50 Cent Floats Jay-Z Documentary Idea After Unverified Epstein File Mentions

NEW YORK — Rapper and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent”...
World

Mine collapses in eastern Congo, leaving at least 200 dead

GOMA, Congo — A landslide earlier this week collapsed...
Business

Zimbabwe to Ratify Key Petroleum Agreement, Clearing Path for Invictus Energy Drilling Plans

HARARE — Zimbabwe’s government is poised to ratify a...
Sports

Tottenham roars back to draw with Man City and do Arsenal a favour in Premier League title race

Tottenham did fierce rival Arsenal a huge favor in...
Sports

Djokovic falls short of a 25th major title as Alcaraz triumphs in Australia. It’s still his mission

MELBOURNE, Australia — As only true champions do, Novak...

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi faces mounting personal and political pressure following his affair with the 43 years old Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, who is now pregnant with his child.

The situation has been creating tension in the presidential household, with First Lady Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi demanding that the minister step down from her position.

Image

Kayikwamba Wagner, who confirmed her pregnancy amid widespread public scrutiny and social media backlash, has come under intense criticism. To resolve the domestic crisis while preserving her career, Tshisekedi supports her transition to an international role.

He backs her potential candidacy for Secretary General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), where she would compete against incumbent Louise Mushikiwabo of Rwanda.

The DRC government has confirmed plans to field its own candidate to challenge Mushikiwabo, who seeks an unprecedented third term. The election is scheduled for the OIF Summit in November 2026 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Image

Mushikiwabo remains the clear frontrunner, bolstered by strong support from multiple member states, her incumbency since 2019, and Rwanda’s active promotion of her re-election. Despite the DRC’s push to reclaim influence in the Francophonie amid ongoing regional rivalries, analysts view a Kayikwamba Wagner victory as unlikely.

For Tshisekedi, the scandal complicates governance at a time of eastern Congo conflicts and diplomatic strains, turning a private matter into a high-stakes political maneuver

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
He Destroyed My Marriage, Now He Staying With My Wife and Three Kids, Says Shuttered Hubby

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Mliswa endorses his handler Tagwirei for President

Politics 0
HARARE - Outspoken former independent Norton MP, Themba Mliswa,...

Zimbabwe to host Africa’s first lithium sulphate plant, changing how it profits from minerals

Business 0
Zimbabwe, which relies significantly on its natural resources, is...

Nigeria set to overtake South Africa as Africa’s top contributor to global growth in 2026

Economy 0
Nigeria is set to emerge as Africa’s leading contributor...

Popular

Mliswa endorses his handler Tagwirei for President

Politics 0
HARARE - Outspoken former independent Norton MP, Themba Mliswa,...

Zimbabwe to host Africa’s first lithium sulphate plant, changing how it profits from minerals

Business 0
Zimbabwe, which relies significantly on its natural resources, is...

Nigeria set to overtake South Africa as Africa’s top contributor to global growth in 2026

Economy 0
Nigeria is set to emerge as Africa’s leading contributor...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mliswa endorses his handler Tagwirei for President

Staff Reporter - 0

Zimbabwe to host Africa’s first lithium sulphate plant, changing how it profits from minerals

Staff Reporter - 0

Nigeria set to overtake South Africa as Africa’s top contributor to global growth in...

Staff Reporter - 0

50 Cent Floats Jay-Z Documentary Idea After Unverified Epstein File Mentions

Staff Reporter - 0