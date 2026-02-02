DRC President faces mounting pressure following affair with Foreign Minister

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi faces mounting personal and political pressure following his affair with the 43 years old Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, who is now pregnant with his child.

The situation has been creating tension in the presidential household, with First Lady Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi demanding that the minister step down from her position.

Kayikwamba Wagner, who confirmed her pregnancy amid widespread public scrutiny and social media backlash, has come under intense criticism. To resolve the domestic crisis while preserving her career, Tshisekedi supports her transition to an international role.

He backs her potential candidacy for Secretary General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), where she would compete against incumbent Louise Mushikiwabo of Rwanda.

The DRC government has confirmed plans to field its own candidate to challenge Mushikiwabo, who seeks an unprecedented third term. The election is scheduled for the OIF Summit in November 2026 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Mushikiwabo remains the clear frontrunner, bolstered by strong support from multiple member states, her incumbency since 2019, and Rwanda’s active promotion of her re-election. Despite the DRC’s push to reclaim influence in the Francophonie amid ongoing regional rivalries, analysts view a Kayikwamba Wagner victory as unlikely.

For Tshisekedi, the scandal complicates governance at a time of eastern Congo conflicts and diplomatic strains, turning a private matter into a high-stakes political maneuver