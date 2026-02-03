Zimbabwe’s Mineral Exports Surge in Volume as Value Edges Higher in 2025

HARARE — Zimbabwe recorded a sharp increase in mineral export volumes in 2025, with total sales handled through the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) — excluding gold and silver — reaching 4.9 million tonnes valued at US$3.4 billion, according to figures reported by NewZWire.

This represents a 61 percent rise in export volumes and a 14 percent increase in value compared to 2024, underscoring strong production growth despite mixed price trends across commodities.

Performance varied significantly across mineral categories. Exports of platinum group metals (PGM) concentrates fell sharply, with volumes declining 52 percent to 73,506 metric tonnes and revenue dropping 44 percent to US$306 million. MMCZ attributed the decline to increased local beneficiation, as producers diverted more concentrates into toll smelting to produce PGM matte rather than exporting raw concentrates.

This shift toward value addition was reflected in the strong performance of PGM matte exports. Zimbabwe shipped 37,194 metric tonnes of matte, with export earnings surging 71 percent to US$1.5 billion. The improvement was driven by both higher export volumes and firmer international prices, highlighting the growing contribution of semi-processed platinum products to mineral revenues.

Lithium continued to be a standout performer amid sustained global demand linked to battery manufacturing. Sales reached 1.52 million metric tonnes, generating US$571.6 million. According to NewZWire, this exceeded official targets by 33 percent in volume and 10 percent in revenue, reinforcing Zimbabwe’s emergence as a significant lithium supplier. Producers are also moving up the value chain, with Bikita Minerals reportedly planning a new smelter to enhance local processing capacity.

In the ferro-alloys segment, combined sales rose 19 percent in volume to 433,293 metric tonnes, with export earnings increasing 11 percent to US$372 million. High-carbon ferrochrome accounted for the bulk of this performance, contributing 427,444 metric tonnes worth US$365 million, reflecting continued demand from global stainless steel producers.

Chrome ore concentrates recorded more subdued results. Sales volumes edged up marginally to 886,752 metric tonnes, but revenues fell 12 percent to US$150 million due to softer prices on international markets.

Steel exports, still at an early stage following the commissioning of the Manhize steel plant in 2024, showed rapid growth from a low base. Export revenues climbed to US$92.1 million from 146,314 metric tonnes sold, marking a 450 percent increase in value compared to 2024, when 80,476 metric tonnes were exported for US$16.7 million.

Looking ahead, MMCZ projects mineral export revenues of US$3.5 billion in 2026, supported by a favourable outlook for platinum markets. However, the 2025 data also highlight Zimbabwe’s increasing exposure to global commodity price cycles, even as the country makes gradual progress in moving up the mineral value chain.