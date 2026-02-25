Zimbabwe Suspends Raw Mineral and Lithium Concentrate Exports

HARARE – Zimbabwe has imposed an immediate suspension on the export of all raw minerals and lithium concentrates, escalating regulatory measures aimed at tightening oversight and curbing leakages in the mining sector.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mines and Mining Development Minister Polite Kambamura said the move was taken in the national interest and would apply even to consignments already in transit.

“Government expects cooperation of the mining industry on this measure which has been taken in the national interest,” Kambamura said. “Government remains committed to strengthening in-country value addition and beneficiation, as well as ensuring compliance and accountability in the exportation of Zimbabwe’s mineral resources.”

Under the revised framework, only mining companies holding valid title and operating approved beneficiation plants will be permitted to export minerals. Agents and third-party traders have been barred from acting on behalf of miners.

Export permit applications must now include a recommendation letter from the relevant Provincial Mining Office, details of beneficiation capacity, compliance status, and full disclosure of the mineral composition of each consignment.

The suspension follows a February 17 advisory from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, which warned miners of impending corrective measures to address what authorities described as “malpractices within the mining industry during the exportation of minerals.”

At the time, the Ministry cautioned that the realignment of export processes could result in temporary disruptions. The latest announcement formalises that warning, introducing a blanket halt that is expected to significantly affect mineral producers, particularly within the lithium sector.

Lithium Sector Faces Renewed Pressure

The decision comes at a sensitive moment for Zimbabwe’s lithium producers, who are already navigating evolving beneficiation requirements.

In 2022, authorities banned exports of raw, unprocessed lithium, prompting miners to shift towards producing spodumene concentrates. The Government later announced that lithium concentrates would be phased out by 2027, giving operators time to invest in lithium sulphate processing facilities.

Lithium sulphate is a critical intermediate product used in the production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate, key materials for electric vehicle batteries. A 10% tax on lithium concentrates was introduced to accelerate this transition.

Major lithium operators, including Bikita Minerals, owned by Sinomine, and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt’s Prospect Lithium, are advancing investments in lithium sulphate plants.

Huayou Cobalt has previously indicated that its US$400 million lithium sulphate facility is expected to commence operations this year, positioning Zimbabwe further up the battery minerals value chain.

Volumes Rise, Earnings Under Pressure

Lithium remains one of Zimbabwe’s fastest-growing mineral exports, despite volatility in global prices.

Official data show that lithium export volumes increased by 11% in 2025, reaching 1.128 million metric tonnes, up from 1.014 million tonnes the previous year. However, subdued international prices kept earnings largely flat at approximately US$513.8 million.

Global lithium prices, which slumped to multi-year lows in mid-2025, have since rebounded above US$2,000 per tonne in 2026. Nevertheless, they remain well below the record highs observed during the 2022 commodities boom.

Policy Signals Value Addition Drive

The export suspension underscores the Government’s continued push for beneficiation and value addition, a policy stance authorities argue is necessary to maximise national returns from Zimbabwe’s vast mineral endowment.

Industry analysts say the measure will likely introduce short-term uncertainty but may reinforce long-term structural changes within the mining sector, particularly for lithium producers racing to meet beneficiation deadlines.