Trumps wants Zimbabwe’s critical minerals

THE United States government has made overtures to engage Zimbabwe “on mutually beneficial supply chain transactions” as Washington moves to secure critical minerals around the world.

The latest approach follows the launch by US President Donald Trump’s administration of “Project Vault” — a US$12 billion initiative reportedly aimed at stockpiling critical minerals — which political analysts claim underscores the intensifying global competition for resources central to manufacturing and national security.

President Trump said the stockpile would “ensure that American businesses and workers are never harmed by any shortages”.

The ongoing scramble for strategic minerals has renewed attention on mineral-rich countries such as Zimbabwe.

“The United States is diversifying its sources for critical minerals around the world,” the US Embassy in Harare said in a post on its X handle.

“We are ready to engage with Zimbabwe on mutually beneficial supply chain transactions.”

Zimbabwe occupies a pivotal position in the global minerals market.

It is Africa’s largest lithium producer, holds the world’s sixth-largest lithium reserves and is positioning itself to supply up to 20 percent of global demand for the mineral.

Beyond lithium, the country has the world’s second-largest platinum group metals (PGMs) reserves, hosts 17 types of rare earth minerals and is a significant producer of chrome, nickel and iron.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana told our Harare Bureau that Harare stands ready to engage in substantive discussions with Washington.

“The Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and relevant line ministries, stands ready to receive further details and to engage in substantive discussions that align with these principles,” he said.

Zimbabwe, said Mr Mangwana, was ready to co-operate with all countries in the comity of nations, provided the partnership is based on mutual benefit, adding that the interest registered by the US was a potential opportunity for the two countries.

He said any engagement must ultimately serve the country’s national interest and improve people’s livelihoods.

“We welcome any relationship — whether in business, trade or manufacturing — that is founded on mutual respect, mutual benefit and contributes to the sustainable development of Zimbabwe.

“In this context, we view the expressed interest in diversifying sources for critical minerals as a potential opportunity.”

As a country endowed with abundant mineral resources, Mr Mangwana added, Zimbabwe was open to transparent, fair and structured engagements that ensure value addition, technology transfer and job creation.

“Our position remains clear and consistent: Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none.

“The cornerstone of our foreign policy and re-engagement strategy is to restore and strengthen relations that may have faltered in the past and to actively explore new partnerships.

“This is done with the singular goal of advancing our national interest,” he said.

Political analysts believe that as countries like the US scramble to secure supply chains, Zimbabwe is emerging as a crucial supplier of these minerals.

“As US weaponises sanctions and tariffs, it’s difficult for it to continue to overly rely on China for rare earth and other minerals.

“This will see the US looking elsewhere, especially in Africa, for these minerals, which are important for their automobile industry, tech firms and other manufacturers.

“The recent news that President Trump is setting up a seed capital of US$12 billion to stockpile strategic critical minerals in the wake of pressure to reduce reliance on China is revealing,” said economist Mr Persistence Gwanyanya.

Political analyst Mr Kudzai Mutisi said the interest by the US to engage Zimbabwe was evidence that the country has a strategic advantage in the current geopolitical climate.

“We are now facing a scramble for critical minerals from the West and the East.

“Since minerals are finite resources and are only available in certain regions of the world, countries like Zimbabwe have a strategic advantage. As the scramble heats up, the demand for these minerals will rise and so will their prices,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of Zimbabwe beginning to stockpile its mineral resources.

Source: Sunday Mail