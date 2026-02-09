Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF bigwigs

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned that Zanu-PF will not tolerate inefficiency, waste, or bureaucracy within the party or government as Zimbabwe pushes to achieve its ambitious Vision 2030 goal of an empowered and highly developed nation.

Speaking in Gweru at a strategic seminar for the party’s Central Committee, Mnangagwa, who is also Zanu-PF’s First Secretary, stressed that performance and internal discipline are central to the party’s political survival.

“Zanu-PF remains a party of results. We have zero tolerance to corruption, complacency, mediocrity, and outright negligence,” he said. “Tendencies to gloss over or conceal inefficiencies, both within the party and Government, are not acceptable. Nothing must undermine the attainment of Vision 2030.”

Mnangagwa urged party leaders to expose corruption, wastefulness, and bureaucratic shortcomings, while using the media responsibly to promote unity of purpose rather than self-interest.

He emphasized that while the identity, ideology, ethos, and character of the party should remain unchanged, strategies for membership growth, youth engagement, and public mobilisation must be innovative and forward-looking.

“Let us quickly embrace and fully utilise new media to publicise the work and successes of our party, and to promote unity around our shared national vision,” he said.

The President also highlighted the need to revive the standing committees of the Central Committee to ensure effective oversight and timely response to party and governance challenges.

“The Central Committee is the backbone of our revolutionary mass party. Our strength lies in upholding the party constitution, demonstrating ideological maturity, discipline, and collective leadership,” Mnangagwa added.

He called on members to be ethically upright, humble, and uncompromising on honesty and integrity, while ensuring government programmes align with party policies and directives.

The seminar, convened by Secretary-General Advocate Jacob Mudenda, was designed to make Central Committee members strategically minded, result-oriented, and capable of translating party programmes into tangible outcomes.

Adv Mudenda emphasised that the Central Committee is the principal policy-making organ between Congress sessions, guiding implementation across all party levels, and called on members to demonstrate principled and decisive leadership in executing programmes consistently and without fear or favour.

The seminar was attended by senior party figures including First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, and national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Source – Sunday Mail