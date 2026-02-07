18 C
Harare
Saturday, February 7, 2026
Subscribe
HomeBusinessLiquid Intelligent Technologies Posts Record Q3 Results as Cassava Strategy Gains Traction
Business

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Posts Record Q3 Results as Cassava Strategy Gains Traction

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Editor's Note

Gold, Silver and the Quiet De-Monetisation of the Global Economy

THE global metals complex is no longer merely a...
Banking

US Pullback Fails to Slow AfDB as Lenders Rally to Raise Record $11bn for Africa

As the United States retreats from what the Trump...
Dating & Relationships

Rihanna on Love, Second Chances and Family: Why She Found Her Way Back to A$AP Rocky

LAS VEGAS – Global music icon and fashion mogul...
Zimbabwe

Mafume blames leakages for high water bills on new dodgy ‘smart’ meters

HARARE – The embattled Harare Municipal Council has blamed...
Economy

IMF, Zimbabwe Reach Staff-Level Agreement on 10-Month Reform Programme

Harare,— The International Monetary Fund and the Government of...
Markets

Econet’s Proposed Exit Sets a New Benchmark for Value Realisation in Frontier Equity Markets

THE proposed exit of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited marks...
World

White House Defends AI-Generated Video Depicting Obamas as Apes Shared on Trump’s Truth Social

Washington, — The White House has defended the circulation...
Main Headline

War Veteran and Mnangagwa Critic Blessed “Cde Bombshell” Geza Dies in South Africa

HARARE – Blessed Runesu Geza, a liberation war veteran...

JOHANNESBURG – Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a subsidiary of Cassava Technologies, has delivered its strongest quarterly performance on record, reporting robust revenue growth, sharply higher profitability and significant balance sheet progress for the quarter ended 30 November 2025.

The pan-African digital infrastructure and services provider said quarterly revenue rose nearly 40% year-on-year to just under US$210 million, underpinned by strong demand across its connectivity, cloud and cybersecurity offerings. EBITDA doubled year-on-year, with management highlighting high cash conversion as evidence of the quality and sustainability of earnings.

The results underscore the accelerating impact of Cassava Technologies’ “One Cassava” strategy, which integrates network, cloud, cybersecurity and digital services into a single, end-to-end value proposition for enterprises, governments and multinationals operating across Africa.

Growth was particularly pronounced in the Cloud & Cybersecurity segment, where revenue expanded 31% year-on-year in Q3. Cloud seats increased 21%, reflecting rising enterprise adoption of digital transformation solutions as African businesses modernise operations and migrate critical workloads to the cloud.

Liquid’s competitive position continues to be reinforced by its extensive infrastructure footprint. The group’s pan-continental fibre network now spans 115,000 kilometres, enabling it to deliver scalable, low-latency digital solutions across multiple markets. This infrastructure advantage has translated into strong customer retention, with the company reporting an industry-leading churn rate of just 0.33% and monthly recurring revenue of 90%, highlighting the mission-critical nature of its services.

Alongside operational momentum, Liquid made meaningful progress on its capital structure. Management confirmed that its debt refinancing programme is on track, with equity proceeds expected to materially reduce gross debt. The group has also secured full credit approval for new rand- and US dollar-denominated facilities, positioning it to re-enter the bond market from a position of strength.

The refinancing strategy is expected to deliver staggered maturities, improved currency matching and significantly lower leverage, reducing financial risk and enhancing balance sheet resilience.

Market analysts note that the combination of accelerating earnings growth, predictable recurring revenues and balance sheet strengthening places Liquid in a favourable position as demand for digital infrastructure and cybersecurity services continues to rise across Africa.

Management said the strong Q3 performance provides a solid foundation for sustainable and profitable growth, as Cassava Technologies advances its long-term vision of building a digitally connected continent.

“Strong operational execution, coupled with a fortified balance sheet, enables us to scale responsibly and continue delivering critical digital solutions,” the company said, reiterating its mission of enabling a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
Zimbabwe sovereign fund breaks up mining empire to chase specialist capital

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Gold, Silver and the Quiet De-Monetisation of the Global Economy

Editor's Note 0
THE global metals complex is no longer merely a...

US Pullback Fails to Slow AfDB as Lenders Rally to Raise Record $11bn for Africa

Banking 0
As the United States retreats from what the Trump...

Rihanna on Love, Second Chances and Family: Why She Found Her Way Back to A$AP Rocky

Dating & Relationships 0
LAS VEGAS – Global music icon and fashion mogul...

Popular

Gold, Silver and the Quiet De-Monetisation of the Global Economy

Editor's Note 0
THE global metals complex is no longer merely a...

US Pullback Fails to Slow AfDB as Lenders Rally to Raise Record $11bn for Africa

Banking 0
As the United States retreats from what the Trump...

Rihanna on Love, Second Chances and Family: Why She Found Her Way Back to A$AP Rocky

Dating & Relationships 0
LAS VEGAS – Global music icon and fashion mogul...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Gold, Silver and the Quiet De-Monetisation of the Global Economy

Staff Reporter - 0

US Pullback Fails to Slow AfDB as Lenders Rally to Raise Record $11bn for...

Staff Reporter - 0

Rihanna on Love, Second Chances and Family: Why She Found Her Way Back to...

Staff Reporter - 0

Mafume blames leakages for high water bills on new dodgy ‘smart’ meters

Staff Reporter - 0