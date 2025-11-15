17.7 C
Harare
Sunday, November 16, 2025
Technology

Chiefs must benefit from social media content from their courts

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Local Government and Public Works Minister, Honourable Daniel Garwe, has urged traditional leaders to claim a share of the revenue generated by social media content produced from their courts, warning that content creators are profiting from material without compensating chiefs.

Speaking at the official opening of the Manicaland Chiefs Assembly indaba in Mutare yesterday, Garwe, represented by Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works (Traditional Leaders and Local Authorities), Honourable Albert Mavhunga, highlighted the growing trend of videos and images from chiefs’ courts circulating on platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

“I have seen a lot of videos and images taken at chiefs’ courts. These videos and images are all over social media platforms. It is not all about creating excitement and fun. The content creators are making money out of that content taken from chiefs’ court sessions,” Garwe said. “I am saying this because I am not sure if you chiefs are aware of this. I am also saying it so that you know there is also somewhere you should be paid but you are not being paid.”

The minister’s comments come amid the rising popularity of content creators who share human-interest stories and highlights from traditional courts, attracting followers and earning income from advertisements and sponsorships.

In his remarks at the same event, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, urged communities to respect traditional leaders and recognize the role they play in governance and social order.

The call by Garwe underscores the need to modernize the management of traditional court content and ensure that chiefs are recognized and compensated for the use of their public proceedings in the digital space.

Source – ManicaPost

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

