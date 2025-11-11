16.9 C
Messi and Argentina's soccer team are special guests for Angola's independence anniversary
Sport

Messi and Argentina’s soccer team are special guests for Angola’s independence anniversary

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Lionel Messi and the world champion Argentina soccer team are expected to be special guests this week as the southern African nation of Angola celebrates the 50th anniversary of its independence from Portugal.

The events began Wednesday.

Angola has organized an exhibition game between its national team and Argentina for Friday, reportedly at a cost of $13 million to attract the World Cup holders. The game is at Angola’s 11 November Stadium, named after its independence day.

Argentina’s squad will arrive in Angola on Thursday, according to the Argentine soccer federation.

Angola’s celebrations began with a ceremony at Republic Square in the capital, Luanda, where soldiers raised a giant Angolan flag in front of President João Lourenço.

Angola declared independence from colonial ruler Portugal on Nov. 11, 1975, but quickly entered a devastating civil war that killed between 500,000 and 1 million people and ended in 2002.

Oil-rich Angola has been governed by one party, the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola, since independence. – AP

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

