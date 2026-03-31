Cash, jets and court drama: Bushiri fights back!

ugitive preacher Shepherd Bushiri is back in the spotlight and this time it’s all about a luxury jet, a suitcase stuffed with cash, and a high-stakes legal fight to stop it from being auctioned off.

According to a Sunday Times report, the controversial pastor is scrambling to block the sale of his multi-million-rand aircraft as authorities move to seize it amid an ongoing fraud and money-laundering probe.

At the centre of the drama is a jaw-dropping claim: more than $1.1 million in cash was allegedly used to help secure the jet – so much money that the deal was delayed because there was no machine available to count it.

Now, the battle has shifted to the courts, where Bushiri insists the plane was legally acquired. He argues that the National Prosecuting Authority has not proven the jet was bought with proceeds of crime and is fighting to halt its imminent auction.

But investigators aren’t convinced. In court papers, a police investigator cast serious doubt on the explanation behind the funds, stating: “It is difficult to determine the source… the loan agreement was fabricated.”

The saga dates back years, with authorities questioning how the flashy purchase was funded and whether false information was submitted to regulators. Bushiri, however, maintains that everything was above board, claiming the jet was financed through a legitimate loan agreement tied to the deal.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. The aircraft – reportedly worth tens of millions is now at the centre of a fierce tug-of-war between Bushiri and the state, with prosecutors pushing to lock it down as part of broader criminal investigations.

And with Bushiri and his wife having fled South Africa back in 2020 while facing serious charges, the controversy only deepens , turning what might have been just another asset seizure into a full-blown scandal packed with money, mystery, and mounting legal pressure.

For now, the jet remains grounded in a storm that’s far from over.