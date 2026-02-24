South African fast-food chain Pedro’s Flame Grilled Chicken enters Zimbabwe, eyes 300 jobs

HARARE – South African fast-food brand Pedro’s Flame Grilled Chicken is set to establish a presence in Zimbabwe, with plans to open an initial 10 outlets and create approximately 300 jobs, according to News Day.

The rapidly expanding chain, founded in 2019, operates more than 210 stores across South Africa and several African markets, including Zambia, Botswana and Kenya. Its entry into Zimbabwe will be facilitated through a partnership with Canary Wharf Zimbabwe (CWZ).

Bernard Muneri, Executive Head of Delegation, told News Day that the first phase of the rollout would focus on Harare, citing operational efficiencies and supply chain considerations.

“We are looking at opening about 10 stores within the next year, starting in Harare,” Muneri said.

“Each store will employ between 30 and 35 people, which means roughly 300 jobs in the first phase alone.”

Muneri emphasised that the company intends to prioritise local sourcing, particularly from Zimbabwean poultry producers, underscoring the chain’s commitment to integrating into the domestic economy.

“We will not import chicken products. We are working with local suppliers to ensure fresh, locally sourced inputs,” he said.

Sean Rowe, representing the company’s International Stores Department, said Pedro’s regional expansion strategy consistently centres on supporting domestic suppliers in host countries.

“All our fresh products, such as chicken and vegetables, are sourced locally in the countries we operate in,” Rowe said.

New Development Executive Peter Erasmus told News Day that Zimbabwe’s evolving retail and consumer landscape presents strong opportunities for growth within the quick-service restaurant sector.

“Zimbabwe’s improving business environment and growing demand in the food services market make it an attractive investment destination,” Erasmus said, noting that property developers and landlords have shown interest in accommodating new brands.

CWZ chief executive Cleopas Mugomba said the partnership is expected to deliver broader economic benefits beyond job creation, including skills development and technology transfer.

“This investment is poised to stimulate employment, enhance skills and strengthen linkages with local agriculture and manufacturing,” Mugomba said.

Market analysts note that Zimbabwe’s expanding urban consumer base and growing delivery culture have increasingly attracted regional food service operators seeking to tap into changing consumption patterns.

Pedro’s entry adds to a growing list of international and regional brands targeting Zimbabwe’s competitive fast-food sector, particularly within the grilled chicken segment.