Diaspora dismiss Ziyambi’s ‘desperate’ propaganda

The Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative (ZDVI) has dismissed claims by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi that Zimbabweans living abroad will only be able to vote after the passage of the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 of 2026.

The remarks by Ziyambi, made a few days ago, suggested that diaspora voting would only be possible once the amendment bill is passed and corresponding changes are made to the Electoral Act – a position ZDVI strongly disputes.

In a statement released Monday, ZDVI described the minister’s comments as misleading, arguing that diaspora voting is already guaranteed under Section 67 of the Constitution and is not contingent on the proposed constitutional amendment.

“We find this difficult to understand as nothing in the proposed Constitutional Amendment Number 3 Bill applies to the issue of Diaspora Voting,” the organisation said.

ZDVI maintained that operationalising diaspora voting requires amendments to the Electoral Act – not the Constitution.

“As the Minister correctly points out, only an amendment of the Electoral Act is necessary to enable Zimbabweans living in the Diaspora to vote. We are delighted that the Minister has finally agreed that it is only the Electoral Act that needs to be amended,” the group said.

According to ZDVI, Zimbabwe’s polling station-based voting system is defined by statute through the Electoral Act, meaning Parliament can adjust it to allow citizens living abroad to register and vote in constituencies linked to their home areas without altering the Constitution.

The advocacy group further insisted that Zimbabweans in the diaspora must be allowed to participate in any referendum concerning Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3.

“We reiterate our earlier position that Zimbabweans living outside the country must participate in the constitutionally required referendum to decide on the proposed amendments,” ZDVI said.

“If the majority of Zimbabweans vote for such in the referendum, let it be so.”

Zimbabwe has a significant population living abroad, many of whom send remittances that contribute substantially to the national economy. However, they have historically been excluded from participating in key national processes, including general elections and referendums.

The latest exchange sets the stage for renewed debate over whether the government is prepared to extend full voting rights to citizens beyond the country’s borders – or whether the matter will remain entangled in legislative and political contestation.

Source – newzimbabwe