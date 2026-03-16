Pilot killed after small aircraft crashes in Masvingo province

MASVINGO – A small plane crashed in a mountainous area between Zaka and Bikita districts in Masvingo province on Sunday morning, killing the pilot.

Witnesses said the aircraft caught fire on impact. It had two people on board – the pilot and his wife, who survived with severe leg injuries.

Some locals claimed the couple are Australians.

Investigators from the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) have been dispatched to the scene to investigate the crash.

The plane went down in Nyoka Village, about 85km southeast of Masvingo.

Videos from the accident scene showed the aircraft among trees and tall grass, broken into several pieces with a large section of the fuselage engulfed in flames.

One witness said the woman appeared to have been ejected from the aircraft before impact. Both her legs were broken. She was rushed to hospital and her current condition is not known.

The pilot was trapped in the wreckage and suffered severe burns to the lower part of his body “up to his chest area.” He died before rescuers could free him.

Police are expected to release a statement on Monday. – ZimLive