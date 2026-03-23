Rutendo Questions Amendment Bill, Warns Mnangagwa Faces 2028 Election Risk

HARARE – Political commentator and pro-ZANU-PF activist Rutendo Benson Matinyarare has described the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 as a calculated political strategy aimed at consolidating power around President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In an analysis shared on his platform, Matinyarare argues that the amendment is designed to shield the President from growing political vulnerability, pointing to what he says is a notable disparity between ZANU-PF’s strong parliamentary performance and Mnangagwa’s comparatively weaker personal vote in the 2023 general elections.

He contends that while the ruling party secured a commanding legislative presence, the President’s individual electoral appeal did not reflect the same level of support, raising concerns about his viability as a candidate in future polls.

Matinyarare further warns that Mnangagwa, whom he describes as an ageing leader, risks losing the 2028 elections if the party does not recalibrate its leadership strategy. He attributes this risk to a combination of factors, including stalled or underperforming infrastructure projects, an overemphasis on political campaigning at the expense of tangible development outcomes, and what he alleges to be state-tolerated political violence.

According to the analyst, these issues have contributed to waning public confidence, particularly among younger voters who are increasingly demanding economic opportunities, service delivery, and accountable governance.

He suggests that ZANU-PF may need to consider transitioning to a younger presidential candidate capable of reinvigorating the party’s image and broadening its electoral appeal ahead of the next general election cycle.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, which has sparked debate in political and legal circles, is widely viewed as part of a broader set of reforms with potential implications for governance, executive authority, and electoral dynamics in Zimbabwe.

While government officials have defended constitutional amendments in general as necessary for administrative efficiency and policy alignment, critics argue that such changes risk being perceived as tools for political entrenchment if not accompanied by broad-based public consultation.

Matinyarare’s remarks add to a growing chorus of voices within and outside the ruling party engaging in early positioning ahead of the 2028 elections, underscoring the fluid nature of Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

“Politics has no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests,” Matinyarare noted, framing his critique as part of a broader strategic reflection on the future of the ruling party.