US outlines 15-point proposal to Iran in bid to end hostilities

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN – The United States has reportedly tabled a sweeping 15-point framework to Iran aimed at de-escalating tensions and establishing a long-term settlement centred on nuclear oversight, sanctions relief and regional security arrangements.

According to officials familiar with the proposal, the plan combines significant economic incentives with strict limitations on Iran’s nuclear activities, in what analysts describe as an attempt to revive elements of past diplomatic efforts while addressing evolving geopolitical realities.

Sanctions relief and economic incentives

At the core of the proposal is a comprehensive removal of US sanctions on Iran, alongside assurances that such measures would not be reimposed. Washington is also said to be offering technical assistance to support the development of a civilian nuclear energy programme, particularly in electricity generation.

Diplomatic sources indicate that this reflects a more incentive-driven approach by the United States, designed to stabilise Iran’s economy while encouraging adherence to internationally accepted nuclear standards.

Nuclear programme restrictions

In exchange, Iran would be required to freeze its nuclear programme within a clearly defined international framework, with strict conditions governing enrichment activities and technological development. While Iran would be permitted to retain its enriched uranium stockpile, this would occur under international supervision and within agreed limits, with a firm prohibition on the production of weapons-grade nuclear material on Iranian soil.

The proposal further calls for a halt to the development and expansion of nuclear capabilities, restricting all nuclear activity to civilian and defensive purposes. It also requires that all enriched material be transferred to international oversight bodies within a specified timeline, alongside the decommissioning of key nuclear facilities, including Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow.

To ensure compliance, the framework emphasises strengthened international monitoring and verification mechanisms, with implementation of sanctions relief tied to measurable adherence to the agreement.

Missile programme and regional security

The issue of Iran’s missile programme, one of the most contentious aspects of its defence policy, is deferred to a later stage under the proposal. Future negotiations would focus on imposing limits on missile range and stockpiles.

In addition, the framework incorporates broader regional and security understandings, potentially involving Gulf states and other international actors. This reflects increasing concern about the wider implications of instability across the Middle East and the need for a more comprehensive security architecture.

Diplomatic and strategic implications

Although neither side has formally confirmed acceptance of the proposal, analysts say its breadth highlights the urgency of avoiding further escalation. The structure of the framework suggests a hybrid arrangement, combining elements of a nuclear agreement with a wider regional security pact.

However, significant challenges remain. Provisions such as the dismantling of major nuclear facilities and the transfer of enriched uranium are likely to be particularly sensitive for Tehran, which has consistently framed its nuclear programme as central to national sovereignty and strategic deterrence.

Competing narratives

State-aligned commentary within Iran has begun to portray the development as evidence of strategic resilience, with some voices suggesting that Tehran has negotiated from a position of strength.

Independent analysts, however, caution against framing the situation in binary terms. They argue that any agreement of this magnitude necessarily involves mutual concessions shaped by economic pressures, security concerns and diplomatic trade-offs, rather than a clear-cut victory for either side.

What comes next

Diplomatic engagement is expected to intensify in the coming days as mediators work to bridge gaps on verification, sequencing and enforcement mechanisms.

If finalised, the framework could represent the most significant breakthrough in relations since the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, with far-reaching implications for regional stability and global energy markets.