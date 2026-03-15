Digital Twins and the Future of Zimbabwe’s Infrastructure: Can Data Rescue Public Investment?

Zimbabwe stands at a critical crossroads in its infrastructure development trajectory. Across the country, roads, water systems, electricity networks and urban infrastructure reveal the deep scars of decades of underinvestment, economic volatility and fragmented planning. Yet at the same time, the state continues to channel billions of dollars into public infrastructure through national budgets, sovereign projects, Chinese-backed financing arrangements and emerging public–private partnerships.

By Brighton Musonza

The central question confronting policymakers is not simply whether Zimbabwe should invest in infrastructure, but whether the country can ensure that those investments generate the highest possible economic and social returns. In many cases, infrastructure projects carry enormous capital costs and long lifecycles, meaning that poor planning decisions can burden the economy for generations.

Around the world, governments are increasingly turning to a technological solution capable of transforming the way infrastructure decisions are made. Known as digital twins, these data-driven virtual replicas of physical systems allow planners to simulate the behaviour of infrastructure before it is built, analyse future risks and optimise investment decisions with unprecedented precision.

For Zimbabwe, where infrastructure choices are often made under severe fiscal constraints and political pressure, the adoption of digital twins could fundamentally reshape how the state approaches development.

Understanding digital twins

A digital twin is essentially a dynamic digital model of a real-world asset or system. It integrates multiple streams of information, including engineering specifications, economic data, environmental variables and real-time operational inputs, to create a continuously evolving representation of infrastructure.

Unlike traditional feasibility studies, which rely on static projections and limited datasets, digital twins allow planners to test thousands of potential scenarios. This means decision-makers can observe how a project behaves under different economic, environmental and demographic conditions long before construction begins.

Consider a government evaluating the construction of a new railway corridor linking mining regions to export terminals. Rather than relying solely on historical transport data or static forecasts, planners could build a digital twin of the entire logistics network. The model could simulate mineral output growth, fluctuations in commodity prices, population migration, energy supply constraints and even climate risks that might disrupt rail operations.

By running these simulations across decades of projected economic activity, policymakers could determine whether the railway would generate sufficient freight volumes to justify the investment, whether alternative routes would yield higher returns or whether complementary infrastructure such as power lines and industrial zones should be developed simultaneously.

This capability shifts infrastructure planning away from intuition and towards evidence-based governance.

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure dilemma

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure challenges vividly illustrate the stakes involved in large public investments. Many of the country’s major infrastructure projects are conceived within complex institutional environments where multiple agencies share overlapping responsibilities and limited coordination mechanisms exist between them.

Road construction and rehabilitation, for example, falls under the authority of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration, while electricity generation and transmission are managed by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority. Water infrastructure is overseen by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority alongside local authorities responsible for municipal supply networks. Urban development planning is often handled by city councils with limited integration into national infrastructure strategies.

This fragmented governance structure frequently produces infrastructure decisions that are made in isolation rather than as components of integrated national systems. A new industrial zone might be approved without adequate electricity generation capacity, or a housing development might expand into areas where water infrastructure is insufficient.

The absence of comprehensive modelling tools means that many of these systemic interactions become visible only after infrastructure is built and operational challenges emerge.

Digital twins offer a way to visualise these interdependencies before they materialise in the real world.

The cost of infrastructure mistakes

Infrastructure projects are among the most capital-intensive undertakings a government can pursue. Once construction begins, reversing a decision becomes extraordinarily expensive, and in some cases, impossible.

Zimbabwe’s railway sector illustrates this dynamic. The National Railways of Zimbabwe was once a vital artery of the national economy, transporting minerals, agricultural commodities and industrial goods across the region. However, declining freight volumes, ageing infrastructure and inadequate planning have left the network struggling to remain viable.

Decisions about rail modernisation, corridor expansion and logistics integration now carry enormous strategic consequences. Without rigorous modelling of freight demand, regional trade patterns and industrial development trajectories, investments in rail infrastructure risk replicating the inefficiencies that have plagued the sector for decades.

Digital twins could enable planners to model the entire freight ecosystem, including mining production forecasts, port capacity, road transport competition and cross-border trade flows. Such analysis would allow policymakers to determine which rail corridors offer the highest long-term returns.

Infrastructure and political economy

Infrastructure planning in Zimbabwe cannot be separated from the country’s broader political economy. Large projects often carry symbolic value beyond their immediate economic function. Airports, highways, dams and parliamentary buildings serve as visible markers of national development and political legitimacy.

Projects such as the expansion of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, the construction of the New Parliament Building and the ongoing development of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam illustrate how infrastructure can shape national narratives of progress and modernisation.

While such investments may carry strategic value, they also highlight the need for robust analytical tools capable of evaluating long-term economic impact. Digital twins introduce a level of transparency into infrastructure planning that can help separate political ambition from economic viability.

By simulating the full lifecycle costs and benefits of projects, digital models can reveal whether infrastructure investments genuinely enhance productivity, generate employment and strengthen national resilience.

The economic potential of predictive infrastructure planning

One of the most transformative aspects of digital twins lies in their ability to forecast future infrastructure demand with far greater precision than conventional planning tools.

Zimbabwe’s mining sector offers a compelling example. The rapid expansion of lithium production around the Arcadia Lithium Mine and other mineral projects has created new logistical and energy demands that existing infrastructure networks may struggle to accommodate.

A digital twin of the country’s mineral transport corridors could simulate the growth of lithium, platinum and gold production, assess how increased freight volumes will affect road and rail infrastructure and evaluate whether new energy generation capacity will be required to support mining operations.

Such insights would allow the government to coordinate investments in roads, railways, electricity transmission and export logistics with far greater coherence.

Climate resilience and environmental planning

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure planning must also contend with the accelerating impact of climate change. Droughts, floods and erratic rainfall patterns are increasingly affecting water supply, agricultural productivity and hydropower generation.

The country’s largest hydroelectric facility, Kariba Dam, has already experienced fluctuating water levels that have periodically constrained electricity generation.

Digital twin models could simulate long-term rainfall patterns across the Zambezi basin, evaluate how climate variability might affect water storage and power output and identify complementary energy investments required to maintain grid stability.

Such modelling would enable policymakers to anticipate climate-related risks decades in advance rather than responding to crises as they emerge.

Urbanisation and the future of Zimbabwe’s cities

Zimbabwe’s urban population continues to expand as rural residents migrate in search of economic opportunities. Harare alone has seen rapid growth in informal settlements and peri-urban developments, many of which lack adequate infrastructure.

A comprehensive digital twin of Harare could integrate traffic data, housing expansion patterns, water distribution networks and drainage systems into a single planning platform. Urban planners could simulate how new housing developments affect traffic congestion, water demand and flood risk, allowing authorities to design infrastructure that keeps pace with urban growth.

Cities such as Singapore and Helsinki already rely on similar digital models to guide zoning decisions, transportation planning and disaster preparedness. For Zimbabwe, adopting such tools could significantly improve the resilience and efficiency of its rapidly expanding urban centres.

Institutional capacity and technological transformation

Implementing digital twins at a national scale requires more than software. It demands institutional capacity, high-quality data and a technological ecosystem capable of supporting advanced modelling.

Zimbabwe has made progress in strengthening its statistical systems through the work of the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, which continues to expand national datasets on population, economic activity and infrastructure usage.

However, digital twin technology requires real-time data streams from sensors, satellite imagery and integrated information systems across multiple government departments. Achieving this level of integration will require substantial investment in digital infrastructure and data governance frameworks.

Universities, technology firms and international partners could play a critical role in building the technical expertise required to design and maintain these complex systems.

The strategic opportunity for Zimbabwe

Despite the challenges, Zimbabwe may find itself uniquely positioned to embrace digital infrastructure planning. The country is simultaneously expanding its digital economy, modernising financial systems and investing in new infrastructure projects.

Integrating digital twin technology into these initiatives could dramatically enhance the efficiency of public investment. Even modest improvements in infrastructure planning could translate into billions of dollars in long-term economic gains.

If predictive modelling increased infrastructure efficiency by just twenty percent, Zimbabwe could unlock far greater value from every dollar invested in roads, energy systems and urban development.

A shift from reactive to predictive governance

Infrastructure development has always been central to national progress. But in the twenty-first century, the tools used to design and manage infrastructure are undergoing a profound transformation.

Digital twins represent a new paradigm in public administration, enabling governments to move beyond reactive planning towards predictive governance. Instead of responding to infrastructure failures after they occur, policymakers can anticipate challenges, test solutions, and optimise investments before construction even begins.

For Zimbabwe, adopting this approach could mark a decisive shift in how the state plans for the future. Infrastructure would no longer be shaped primarily by political cycles or fiscal pressures but by data-driven insights capable of guiding long-term national development.

In a country where infrastructure choices carry enormous economic consequences, the ability to simulate the future before building it may prove to be one of the most valuable tools of all.