Mnangagwa Expands Tungwarara’s Role to Global Advisory and National Empowerment Portfolio

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted Dr Paul Tempter Tungwarara from a region-specific advisory role focused on Dubai to a broader, global mandate that now spans multiple regions and expanded domestic responsibilities.

The appointment marks a significant shift in Dr Tungwarara’s portfolio, with his duties now extending beyond international liaison work to include oversight and coordination of empowerment programmes across Zimbabwe.

According to an official appointment letter issued under the Constitution, Dr Tungwarara was formally appointed on 23 February 2026. He will serve an initial two-year term, subject to renewal based on performance and government needs.

In his expanded role, Dr Tungwarara is expected to play a central part in advancing the government’s empowerment agenda, particularly through initiatives aimed at community development and economic inclusion. He has already been actively involved in grassroots empowerment efforts, working with communities nationwide through programmes such as the Presidential Constituency Empowerment Fund.

Government sources indicate that the restructuring of his role reflects a broader strategy by the Presidency to consolidate international engagement with domestic development priorities, ensuring that external partnerships directly support local economic empowerment.

The appointment letter further authorises Dr Tungwarara to represent the Government of Zimbabwe in engagements aligned with his portfolio, both locally and internationally. This effectively positions him as a key intermediary between the State, private sector stakeholders, and development partners.

In addition, all relevant government institutions and authorities have been directed to accord him the same privileges, institutional support, and protections granted to other Presidential advisors, reinforcing the seniority and strategic importance of his new role.

Political analysts say the move could signal a renewed emphasis on leveraging international networks—particularly in the Gulf region—to mobilise investment and technical support for Zimbabwe’s empowerment programmes, at a time when the government is seeking to accelerate economic recovery and inclusive growth.