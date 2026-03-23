Mutare Court Grants Biti, Ncube Bail with Strict Conditions

MUTARE – A Mutare magistrate, Musiiwa, has granted bail of US$500 each to opposition politician Tendai Biti and his co-accused, Morgan Ncube, under stringent conditions.

The ruling follows submissions from both the defence and the State, with the defence arguing for more lenient terms while prosecutors pushed for tighter restrictions. The court ultimately upheld the State’s position on the conditions attached to bail.

As part of the bail terms, Biti and Ncube are required to surrender their passports to the court and are prohibited from convening or participating in public gatherings.

Legal analysts say the conditions reflect the court’s attempt to balance the accused’s right to liberty with concerns raised by the prosecution, particularly regarding the potential for interference with ongoing proceedings.

The matter is expected to return to court as investigations and legal processes continue.