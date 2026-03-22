Prof Welshman Ncube demands Biti’s immediate release

Professor Welshman Ncube has condemned the arrest of opposition leader, Tendai Biti yesterday as a clear selective application of the law and demanded his immediate release.

Biti who is the Constitutional Defenders Forum (CDF) convener was arrested together with journalist Fanuel Chinowaita, Hon Morgan Ncube and Nyasha Gerald in Mutare when they were conducting a peaceful meet the people campaign, opposing Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3.

Ncube also demanded an end to selective application of the law and the restoration of a free and open democratic space where all citizens participate without fear.

In a statement released today, Ncube who leads a CCC faction said the arrest is a blatant assault on Constitutional freedoms, particularly the rights of freedom of expression, association and political participation.

“Zimbabwe belongs to all citizens- not to a single party or political elite.