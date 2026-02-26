Mliswa Alleges Assassination Plot Linked to Chiwenga and Military Officials

HARARE – Former Norton legislator Themba Mliswa has alleged that senior military officials and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga are linked to a plot to assassinate him, claims he made via his social media platforms.

In a statement posted online, Mliswa said he had been “reliably informed” of a clandestine meeting involving high-ranking military officers, during which he was reportedly a central topic of discussion.

“I have been reliably informed of a clandestine gathering that took place two days ago, involving several high-ranking military officials, at which I was a focal point of discussion,” Mliswa wrote. “The meeting attendees later visited the VP’s place.”

Mliswa suggested that the alleged discontent stemmed from his persistent public criticism of the Vice President, particularly his denunciations of what he described as misconduct, abuse of office, and dereliction of duty.

“Their discontent primarily revolves around my continued public denunciations of specific acts of misconduct, abuse of office and even dereliction of duty attributed to the Vice President,” he stated.

Political Scrutiny Defence

The outspoken politician defended his criticism of Chiwenga, arguing that the Vice President’s position as a public office bearer made him subject to public accountability.

“It’s essential to recognise that the Vice President has transitioned into a political role; thus, it is entirely within the rights of the public to scrutinise his conduct as a public official,” Mliswa said. “In the realm of politics, no individual is insulated from critical examination.”

Mliswa further accused the Vice President of undermining his own party, referencing remarks allegedly questioning the state of democratic processes in the country.

“His current endeavour to diminish the efforts of his own party through insinuations that the country lacks ‘one man, one vote’ exemplifies the detrimental effects of his recent actions,” Mliswa wrote, adding that such a stance placed the Vice President “in direct conflict with numerous party resolutions and initiatives.”

No Official Response Yet

The allegations, which include claims of an assassination plot, are serious but remain unverified. Mliswa did not provide evidence to substantiate the claims.

There was no immediate response from the Office of the Vice President or the Zimbabwe Defence Forces at the time of publication.

The developments add to Zimbabwe’s increasingly tense political discourse, where public disagreements among political figures have frequently played out in the media and on social platforms.