Moyo Rejects Leaked Audio Claims, Says Recording Was Illegal and Misrepresented

HARARE – Professor Jonathan Moyo has dismissed as “fabrication” claims circulating on social media that a leaked audio recording captured him advising ruling party officials on strategies linked to Zimbabwe’s proposed Constitution Amendment Bill No. 3 and the widely debated “2030 agenda.”

In a detailed response, Moyo said the recording, which has been widely shared online, was made without his knowledge or consent during a speakerphone conversation on December 16, 2025. He stated that the call was initiated by Counsel Zibusiso Ncube and involved Advocate Method Ndlovu, whom he identified as the intended participants in the discussion.

According to Moyo, the conversation related to legal issues surrounding a Constitutional Court application filed by Ibhhetshu LikaZulu and one of its leaders, Mbusiso Fuzwayo. The application reportedly concerned anticipated constitutional amendments and broader legal interpretations tied to presidential term limits.

“The audio in circulation was illegally recorded and subsequently edited,” Moyo said. “Not one word in it is about suppressing media coverage, opposition voices, or the Bill itself.”

The former Cabinet minister and academic argued that the interpretation of the recording on social media misrepresents both the context and substance of the discussion. He characterised the allegations as part of a broader pattern of misinformation, adding that the conversation was strictly legal in nature.

The circulating audio clip had fuelled online debate, with some commentators alleging that Moyo was outlining a political and legal strategy connected to factions within ZANU PF advocating constitutional changes that could potentially affect the country’s presidential succession timeline.

However, Moyo rejected those assertions, insisting that the discussion centred on legal timing and procedural considerations rather than political manoeuvring. He further claimed that the recording was obtained through unlawful means.

The controversy highlights the growing role of digital platforms in shaping political discourse in Zimbabwe, where leaked recordings, edited clips, and anonymous accounts increasingly influence public debate. Legal experts note that Zimbabwean law places strict limitations on the recording and dissemination of private communications without consent, although enforcement remains complex in the digital era.

As debate over Constitution Amendment Bill No. 3 continues, the incident has added another layer of tension to an already polarised national conversation surrounding governance, constitutional interpretation, and political reform.

Neither Counsel Ncube nor Advocate Ndlovu had publicly responded to Moyo’s statements at the time of publication.