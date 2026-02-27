George Soros’ OSF condemns Kenya’s detention and deportation of Brian Kagoro as arbitrary

NAIROBI — The Open Society Foundations (OSF) has condemned the detention and denial of entry into Kenya of its managing director of programmes, Brian Kagoro, describing the action by Kenyan authorities as arbitrary, legally unfounded, and a violation of due process.

Kagoro was detained for more than 10 hours upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on February 22 before being questioned by national intelligence officers and placed on a return flight to Johannesburg, South Africa.

In a statement, OSF said Kagoro was never charged with any offence and was not provided with written reasons for his removal. The only documentation issued, the organisation said, was a removal order authorising the airline to return him to South Africa.

The order cited Section 54 of Kenya’s Citizenship and Immigration Act of 2011, a provision related to documentation-related offences, but failed to specify any violation Kagoro was alleged to have committed.

OSF noted that Kagoro “has never been charged with or convicted of any criminal offence” and has “lawfully resided in Kenya for extended periods over the past decade.”

Several Kenyan media outlets reported, citing unnamed sources, that Kagoro had been implicated in financing or coordinating political unrest against President William Ruto’s government.

OSF rejected the claims, calling them baseless and defamatory.

“We categorically reject as baseless the allegations circulated by certain media outlets, citing unnamed sources, that Kagoro was involved in financing or coordinating political unrest in Kenya,” the statement said. “No evidence has been presented to support these claims.”

The organisation added that it does not fund or organise political protests.

“Our work in Kenya, as elsewhere, supports lawful civic engagement and accountable governance,” OSF said.

Kagoro is a Zimbabwean lawyer and prominent Pan-Africanist with decades of experience in governance, regional integration, global justice, and the promotion of the rule of law across Africa.

OSF, which is owned by American billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, described him as “well respected,” saying his work exemplifies the kind of lawful, institution-building engagement the organisation supports.

The foundation also placed the incident within the context of its long-standing engagement with Kenya.

“Since 2005, we have worked constructively with Kenyan institutions and stakeholders, including government actors, on issues such as economic policy, climate, and democratic governance, and we value that partnership,” the statement said.

On compliance with Kenyan law, OSF said it had always adhered to immigration and other legal requirements and was seeking formal clarification through appropriate channels.

“Transparency and due process are essential principles in democratic societies,” the organisation said.

Kenya’s government had not issued a public statement on the matter at the time of publication.