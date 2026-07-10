Suspected UK family killer arrested in South Africa

SOUTH AFRICA – A United Kingdom man of Zimbabwean heritage wanted in connection with the murder of his wife and two children has been arrested in South Africa.

Mkhanyisi Tshuma was apprehended in Kensington, Johannesburg, during a joint operation involving the South African Police Service Organised Crime Unit and Interpol.

Tshuma is the prime suspect in the deaths of his wife and two children, with authorities alleging that he fled to South Africa shortly after the incident.

VIDEO | Interpol and SAPS arresting 45-year-old Mkhanyisi Tshuma who fled from the UK.

Credit: Lerato Makola pic.twitter.com/oygMcmxgvr — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 10, 2026

While investigators are yet to release full details surrounding the circumstances of the murders, the case has attracted significant attention in both the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe.

South African authorities are expected to work closely with their British counterparts as investigations continue and possible extradition proceedings are considered.

More details are expected as the case unfolds.