U.S. Judge Dismisses US$27 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Zimbabwean Comedian Learnmore Jonasi

LOS ANGELES – A U.S. federal judge in Los Angeles has dismissed a US$27 million defamation lawsuit filed against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi, bringing an end to a high-profile legal dispute stemming from one of his comedy routines.

The lawsuit was brought by South African music producer Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake, who alleged that comments made by Jonasi during a performance—specifically a joke referencing The Lion King—were defamatory.

In dismissing the case, the court ruled that the claims did not proceed to trial, handing a significant legal victory to Jonasi.

The dismissal also opens the possibility for Jonasi to seek recovery of attorney’s fees and legal costs, subject to applicable U.S. law and any further proceedings before the court.

The case attracted attention in entertainment and legal circles, highlighting the legal protections afforded to satire, parody and comedic expression under U.S. free speech principles, while underscoring the high threshold plaintiffs face when pursuing defamation claims against performers.