High Court Orders Walter Magaya to Repay US$3 Million to Israeli Partner

Staff Reporter
Walter Magaya

A High Court judge has ordered prominent preacher and Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya to repay US$3 million to an Israeli business partner, rejecting his defence that the obligation was invalid under Zimbabwe’s exchange control regulations.

The court heard that the funds were allegedly advanced by a group of Israeli businessmen through Ambassador Ronny Levi Musan, Zimbabwe’s Consul General in Israel. The businessmen claim they were swindled out of the money, prompting legal action to recover the amount.

