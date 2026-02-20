25.3 C
Govt shouldn’t have assumed US$3.5bn White Farmer compensation debt, Prof. Mugano Says

Staff Reporter
Gift Mugano, an economics professor at Durban University of Technology, is seen in Harare in August 2022. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)

HARARE – The government should not have assumed the US$3.5 billion compensation debt for white farmers, as it is now choking a country already reeling from a huge debt running into billions, economic analyst Professor Gift Mugano has said.

He made these comments during ZiFM Stereo’s Current Affairs program, Business Unusual.

In 2020, Zimbabwe signed a US$3.5 billion compensation agreement with white farmers whose land was seized over 20 years ago under the country’s land reform program.

Mugano also lamented reckless spending by government ministries as one of the major drivers of debt arrears, stating that stiffer measures should be taken to stop corruption, particularly within the government.

