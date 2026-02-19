Govt says Constitution Amendment targets governance bottlenecks

HARARE – The Government has gazetted the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill (Number Three), a proposal authorities say is designed to address long-standing governance challenges linked to disputed presidential elections and recurring political contestation.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi outlined the rationale behind the Bill during an interactive media briefing in Harare, describing the proposed reforms as a structural response to what he characterised as decades of institutional strain.

According to the Minister, repeated electoral disputes and prolonged cycles of political uncertainty have imposed a heavy economic toll.

“The Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill (Number Three) transcends narrow partisan considerations,” Minister Ziyambi said. “It constitutes a suite of institutional reforms that are robust, historically consequential and firmly oriented towards safeguarding national stability and long-term development.”

He argued that persistent election-related disputes have diverted national resources away from policy execution and infrastructure development.

“Zimbabwe has endured recurrent governance impediments arising from disputed electoral processes and perpetual electioneering,” he said. “These dynamics have contributed to corruption, inefficiency, and societal polarisation, with significant implications for economic growth.”

Minister Ziyambi cited estimates attributed to multilateral financial institutions and regional bodies, suggesting Zimbabwe may have lost between US$150 billion and US$200 billion in unrealised economic potential over the past two decades.

“Authoritative international institutions have chronicled substantial losses associated with policy disruption and uncertainty,” he said. “It is imperative that we confront this legacy of stagnation with decisive reforms.”

Public consultations

The Bill will undergo a 90-day public consultation process, during which citizens and stakeholders are expected to provide input before the proposal is tabled in Parliament.

State media, including The Herald, framed the amendment as a forward-looking governance intervention. In its coverage, the publication said the Bill seeks to “stabilise the political environment and enhance policy continuity.”

Similarly, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) reported that the reforms are intended to “strengthen institutional efficiency and reduce the economic disruptions associated with contested elections.”

Key proposal

Among its most consequential provisions, the Bill proposes the abolition of direct presidential elections, transferring the responsibility of electing the Head of State and Government to Parliament. Authorities say the model mirrors systems used in various parliamentary democracies.

Minister Ziyambi maintained that the shift would not dilute democratic principles but rather recalibrate the electoral framework.

“This is not a retreat from democracy,” he said. “It is an evolution of constitutional design intended to enhance governance stability, policy coherence, and national development.”

Emerging debate

The proposed amendment is expected to generate significant public and political debate. Constitutional scholars and political analysts have previously noted that changes to the method of electing the President often raise questions concerning representation, accountability, and democratic legitimacy.

Government officials, however, insist the consultation phase will provide an avenue for broad-based national dialogue.

“The constitutional reform process is inherently participatory,” Minister Ziyambi said. “The voices of Zimbabweans will remain central in shaping the country’s governance trajectory.”

Parliament is expected to consider the Bill following completion of the consultation period.