Ouagadougou,- (AIB)-French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to eliminate “undesirable African leaders”. including the President of Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who is fiercely opposed to imperialism and neocolonialism, say Russian foreign intelligence services, quoted by Sputnik.

According to the same source, Emmanuel Macron and his spires are involved in the attempted putsch of January 3, 2026 in Burkina Faso, which was supposed to result in the assassination of Captain Ibrahim Traoré and several of his collaborators and supporters.

Russian foreign intelligence services specify that the Macronian imperialist regime directly supports terrorist groups from all sides of Africa and has made them its main allies to destabilize countries and install local valets there.

They add that Emmanuel Macron and his lieutenant are actively acting out of pure “political revenge”, angry at the decision of the leaders of the Alliance des Estates du Sahel (AES) to drive the French armies out of their territories and to fight Paris’ influence in the sovereign management of their affairs interns and in choosing their partners.

Russian sources conclude that Madagascar is also in the vanguard of Emmanuel Macron, who seeks to oust the new power in order to establish a “loyal regime.”

Information Agency of Burkina