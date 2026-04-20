Taraji P. Henson Opens Up on Hollywood Politics, Compares Career Path to Tyrese

LOS ANGELES — Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson is speaking candidly about the realities of Hollywood, revealing how industry politics may have shaped her career trajectory—especially when compared to her Baby Boy co-star Tyrese Gibson.

According to AllHipHop.com, Henson reflected on her decades-long career during an appearance on Hoda Kotb’s Making Space podcast, where she revisited her breakout role in Baby Boy, directed by John Singleton.

While both actors rose to prominence from the 2001 film, their careers soon diverged. Gibson went on to secure roles in major global franchises such as Transformers and Fast & Furious—opportunities that Henson says have eluded her despite nearly 30 years in the industry.

“After Baby Boy, Tyrese booked two franchise movies, huge,” Henson said. “I still have not booked my franchise film. Been in the game almost 30 years. No franchise film.”

The contrast, she suggested, underscores a broader issue within the entertainment industry. Henson admitted that while she once found such disparities frustrating, she has since come to understand the systemic dynamics at play.

“You can’t hurt my feelings anymore because now I know there’s politics involved,” she explained.

The actress has long been vocal about inequities in Hollywood, particularly around pay disparity. Reports have previously highlighted her frustrations over being underpaid compared to peers, prompting her to take time off to reset and reassess her career direction.

Rather than waiting for opportunities, Henson has increasingly taken control of her narrative. Beyond acting, she has expanded into entrepreneurship with her beauty brand, TPH, while continuing to pursue new creative avenues.

She is now preparing for her Broadway debut in a revival of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, where she will star opposite Cedric the Entertainer.

As Henson continues to evolve professionally, her remarks add to ongoing conversations about gender disparities and power structures in Hollywood—issues that remain deeply embedded in the fabric of the industry.